'No clean chit': Congress slams SC bail for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM walks out of Tihar

The Congress on Friday clarified that the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is merely a "procedural bail" and not an "acquittal" or a "clean chit."

“This is just bail; no clean chit has been given,” said Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma. “We see it as a part of the judicial process, and the charges have not been dismissed. The final verdict is still awaited.”

The statement came after the Supreme Court granted bail to Kejriwal, who had been in custody since March 21, in connection with a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi liquor scam, filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). While the court granted him bail in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case, it imposed restrictions, barring Kejriwal from visiting his office or the Delhi Secretariat unless absolutely necessary, subject to approval from the Lieutenant Governor.

The Supreme Court's decision was welcomed by several opposition leaders. National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah remarked, “Congratulations to him. This is the only way out, through the courts, not through the vote. It’s a reminder that release comes through the legal process, not by votes.”

Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), also reacted to the ruling. “It’s good that Kejriwal has received bail, but it’s also important to note how government agencies are being exposed. The targeting of opposition leaders and the Supreme Court's reprimand to the authorities is significant.”

Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi pointed to the court’s criticism of the CBI’s conduct. “Despite two years of efforts, the ED and CBI couldn’t find any evidence or recover anything in this so-called scam. The CBI arrested Kejriwal knowing the ED had already granted him bail. The Supreme Court has called on the CBI to remain unbiased and above board.”

The case continues as the political and legal battle surrounding the Delhi liquor scam unfolds.