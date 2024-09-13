scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
'Wo aa raha hai': AAP leaders in a celebratory mode after SC grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal

Feedback

'Wo aa raha hai': AAP leaders in a celebratory mode after SC grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal

AAP's official account on X shared the moment when party leaders Atishi and Manish Sisodia congratulated and hugged each other as SC announced its decision

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Friday, marking a significant turn in the ongoing investigations into the alleged excise policy scam.

Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had been taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26. This latest development is a major relief for AAP and its supporters as the party navigates through the accusations and legal challenges.

Soon after his bail, several AAP and other leaders took to social media, celebrating the big news.

AAP's official account on X shared the moment when party leaders Atishi and Manish Sisodia congratulated and hugged each other as SC announced its decision. The post read, "The Moment When CM Arvind Kejriwal Got Bail From Supreme Court."

 

AAP also shared an image of Kejriwal walking out of jail titled, "Wo aa raha hai" (he is coming).

Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, also posted congratulating the party for the big win.

Senior AAP leader, Manish Sisodia, while speaking to media said, "Today it has been proved once again that this country does not have a staunch, honest and patriotic leader like @ArvindKejriwal ji. BJP hatched many conspiracies to arrest Kejriwal and stop the work of the people. They committed a big sin by doing this. But today, with the power of Baba Saheb's Constitution and the Supreme Court, truth has won and a big lie has been exposed."

 

AAP leader Raghav Chaddha also congratulated Kejriwal by saying that truth cannot be hidden behind the bars for long time.

Delhi minister Kailash Gehlot wrote on X, "Welcome Back! Satyamev Jayate. Truth can be troubled, but not defeated Thanks to the Supreme Court!"

Published on: Sep 13, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement