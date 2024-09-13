'Wo aa raha hai': AAP leaders in a celebratory mode after SC grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Friday, marking a significant turn in the ongoing investigations into the alleged excise policy scam.

Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had been taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26. This latest development is a major relief for AAP and its supporters as the party navigates through the accusations and legal challenges.

Soon after his bail, several AAP and other leaders took to social media, celebrating the big news.

AAP's official account on X shared the moment when party leaders Atishi and Manish Sisodia congratulated and hugged each other as SC announced its decision. The post read, "The Moment When CM Arvind Kejriwal Got Bail From Supreme Court."

AAP also shared an image of Kejriwal walking out of jail titled, "Wo aa raha hai" (he is coming).

Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, also posted congratulating the party for the big win.

Congratulations to AAP family!🎉😊Kudos for staying strong 👏🏻Wishing also the soonest release of our other leaders. — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) September 13, 2024

Senior AAP leader, Manish Sisodia, while speaking to media said, "Today it has been proved once again that this country does not have a staunch, honest and patriotic leader like @ArvindKejriwal ji. BJP hatched many conspiracies to arrest Kejriwal and stop the work of the people. They committed a big sin by doing this. But today, with the power of Baba Saheb's Constitution and the Supreme Court, truth has won and a big lie has been exposed."

AAP leader Raghav Chaddha also congratulated Kejriwal by saying that truth cannot be hidden behind the bars for long time.

Welcome Back CM Kejriwal♥️@ArvindKejriwal जी की रिहाई के आदेश से पूरे देश में ख़ुशी की लहर दौड़ गई है। आज साबित हो गया है कि झूठ के दम पर आप सच को कैद करके नहीं रख सकते।

Delhi minister Kailash Gehlot wrote on X, "Welcome Back! Satyamev Jayate. Truth can be troubled, but not defeated Thanks to the Supreme Court!"