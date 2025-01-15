'No coercive steps to be taken': SC grants interim protection from arrest to Puja Khedkar

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to dismissed IAS probationer Puja Khedkar in relation to the case registered against her. She is accused of fraudulently availing reservations benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities categories to clear the UPSC exam.

Khedkar approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Delhi High Court order that rejected her anticipatory bail plea. The top court directed authorities to not take any coercive action against Khedkar till the next date of hearing in the matter.

"Issue notice to respondent. Serve it to the State (NCT of Delhi). Counsel accepts notice for State. Returnable on 14 February,2025. Till next date of hearing, no coercive steps to be taken against petitioner," the Court was quoted as saying by Bar & Bench.

Representing Puja Khedkar, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra said that the police has not yet called her for questioning. He added that the Delhi High Court made strong observations against her while denying her anticipatory bail.

The Court, however, noted that nothing has happened to her so far. It added that the police has not taken any steps against her. Moreover, Luthra insisted for protection for Khedkar, saying: "If matter goes to trial, there will be conviction... there are strong findings."

Later, the Court questioned Luthra on what Khedkar was doing at present. To this, the senior advocate said that she has lost her job and is now pursuing legal remedies.

In her plea, the dismissed IAS trainee mentioned that the FIR against her details all those offences that are based on documents and application forms already in the prosecution's possession. She further said that factoring this in, custodial interrogation is not needed.

According to her plea, she does not have a criminal background and that she is an unmarried woman with benchmark disability. Khedkar mentioned that she was appointed after physical verification into the All India Services, which entitles her to protection under the All India Services Act and Rules.