No contamination found in cough syrup linked to child deaths, says drug regulator sources

India’s drug regulator has said that no contamination has been found in the cough syrup linked to the deaths of more than 10 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The generic syrup, Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide, is commonly supplied through government hospitals.

“Till now, no contamination was found in our testing. All reports of syrup contamination till now are unsubstantiated and baseless,” sources in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) told India Today.

Deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

The alarm was first raised in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, where nine children have died over the past fortnight due to kidney failure. A similar case was also reported in Rajasthan’s Sikar district.

Parasia Sub-divisional Magistrate Shubham Yadav confirmed the nine deaths, saying precautionary measures have been rolled out. Six of the fatalities had already been reported by October 1.

The children initially showed symptoms of seasonal fever, but health officials now suspect a link to cough syrups, prompting statewide testing and a halt in the distribution of the drug.

Investigations underway

Authorities said at least five of the deceased children had consumed Coldref, while another had taken Nextro syrup. The state has placed 1,420 children with flu-like symptoms under active monitoring.

Doctors were instructed not to treat suspected viral cases privately but to refer them directly to government hospitals. A protocol has been set for six-hour observation at civil hospitals, with referrals to district hospitals if conditions worsen.

Early investigations have ruled out water contamination and mosquito-related infections, with one sample tested by the National Institute of Virology returning normal. Results of water samples sent to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) are still awaited.

Meanwhile, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has collected drug, water, and entomological samples from affected areas in both states for detailed testing.

Government Response

According to sources cited by PTI, the Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation (RMSCL) had already banned the sale and use of 19 syrup batches. Health departments have issued advisories to parents, doctors, and pharmacies to stay alert.