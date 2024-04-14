'No golden gate to supreme education': IIT Bombay fresher says he's 'lost, stressed' in Reddit post

Amid reports of placement blues, a first-year IIT Bombay student's post in Reddit on the premier institution's teaching and grading method has left the internet divided. The undergrad, who goes by the name 'dengo302005', said the institute was a far cry from the perception of being the 'golden gate to supreme education', with the stint having left him listless and stressed.

The Redditor claimed professors finished “one chapter in a single lecture” and that the grading system was flawed.

"It’s a very sinking feeling and the college feels like a school more than a school. Honestly, I just don’t know what will make of me in these four years (it feels like a lot of stress, or maybe I am just exaggerating things a little bit). I just want to get my degree as soon as possible and be out of this situation I am in.”

While BT could not independently verify the post, shared a few days ago on the platform, it has garnered many upvotes and comments so far.

“I am doing civil in an old IIT and I feel the same, I don’t even remember why I used to study during jee times. Idk who it was that I wanted to prove my worth. Everything feels very useless all of a sudden idk why... and what should I do about it?” posted a Reddit user.

Another added, “I guess it’s the community of students which makes an IIT so sought after. Nevertheless, I get why you’re feeling the way you do, I was in the same boat but was from a tier 2 college.”

“As a TA, I’ll tell you just show some effort in your assignments; they’ll give you better grades. I have seen people not even doing the bare minimum. I know it’s not your fault, but be selfish and write your assignments without copying."

“Been through this phase in college. The best way is to befriend college alumni,” another user suggested.

