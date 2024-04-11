'Not IITs, we should be more worried about...': Microsoft techie shares tips amid placement blues

Amid reports of a worrying placement crunch at IITs, a Microsoft techie has shared a piece of advice for job seekers from tier-3 colleges.

In a LinkedIn post, widely shared, Nishant Chahar said more than the 2,000-odd students at IITs, one should worry about the ten lakh+ students who will be graduating this year from lesser-known colleges.



Chahar advised them to stop 'running blindly' after FAANG (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet) and get realistic.

"Don't run blindly for FAANG, Remote or any kind of jobs. The economy is tough, so you had better be ready to adapt. Then, after getting into the industry, you'll get ample opportunities to switch, and it gets a little easier with experience. Do your best, learn skills, and your efforts will pay off,'' he wrote.

Chahar points out that while IIT Bombay students will likely find employment, it won't be that easy for the rest. He notes that while gaining skills is important for personal growth and proficiency, it may not necessarily solve the problem of unemployment.

Companies, particularly those with limited space for freshers, may not be as willing to hire from these colleges.

Chahar's post draw many reactions. A user wrote: ''You are right as instead of going for FAANG companies one should find a Job first and may switch it later as placements are very uncertain in today's world. If IITs are having such situations then the conditions of placements at tier 3 colleges are even worse.''

Another commented, ''It's interesting to hear your perspective on the hype around IIT Bombay. It's important to remember that many students are graduating this year, not just from top-tier colleges. Focusing on gaining skills and finding the best job opportunity available is key in today's tough economy. Keep up the great insights!''

Another said , ''It's really very hard to mentally adapt the things going on in tech industry right now as a first year grad, but will keep a hope that efforts will definitely pay off.''

