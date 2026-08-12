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No more queues! Indian Railways brings general tickets to your phone — book from home and get 3% off digitally

No more queues! Indian Railways brings general tickets to your phone — book from home and get 3% off digitally

Indian Railways has enabled unreserved ticket booking from home through the RailOne app. The move offers a 3 per cent discount on digital payments while easing station counter queues.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 4:52 PM IST
No more queues! Indian Railways brings general tickets to your phone — book from home and get 3% off digitallyRailOne App

Indian Railways is offering passengers the option to book unreserved, or general, tickets from home through its RailOne app, removing the need to stand in long queues at station counters. The app also offers a discount on general ticket bookings made through digital payment.

READ ALSO: Railway employees don't always travel free: Here's where even they need a ticket

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What discounts will passengers get on unreserved tickets?

The railway has been informing passengers about the facility through posts on the social media platform Twitter, now X. A post from the DRM Prayagraj, NCR handle said, “Start your journey with the RailOne app," and added that passengers can now book unreserved tickets through digital payment and avail of a 3 per cent discount.

According to the railway, the facility on the RailOne app is aimed at reducing the rush at booking counters at railway stations, as passengers can now book tickets from home instead of queuing up at the counter. The post from DRM Prayagraj, NCR, shared on August 11, 2026, also carried links for iOS and Android users.

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How to book an unreserved ticket online?

Indian Railways is also using the service to encourage more passengers to shift to digital ticketing. Ticket bookings on the app can be made through UPI, debit card, credit card or net banking. Passengers can complete the process on their mobile phones by following a few steps.

READ ALSO: Bengaluru–Mumbai Vande Bharat sleeper train is almost here — route, fare, coaches and what to expect

  • Download the RailOne app from Google Play or the Apple App Store 

  • Allow location and notification permissions.

  • Existing IRCTC users can log in with their username and password.

  • New users can sign in using their phone number and OTP verification.

  • Tap “Book Tickets” on the home screen and select “Unreserved Ticket".

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  • Enter the source, destination and travel date.

  • Complete the payment through the available digital options.

  • A QR ticket is generated after successful booking.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 4:52 PM IST
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