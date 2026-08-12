No more queues! Indian Railways brings general tickets to your phone — book from home and get 3% off digitally

What discounts will passengers get on unreserved tickets?

The railway has been informing passengers about the facility through posts on the social media platform Twitter, now X. A post from the DRM Prayagraj, NCR handle said, “Start your journey with the RailOne app," and added that passengers can now book unreserved tickets through digital payment and avail of a 3 per cent discount.

According to the railway, the facility on the RailOne app is aimed at reducing the rush at booking counters at railway stations, as passengers can now book tickets from home instead of queuing up at the counter. The post from DRM Prayagraj, NCR, shared on August 11, 2026, also carried links for iOS and Android users.

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How to book an unreserved ticket online?

Indian Railways is also using the service to encourage more passengers to shift to digital ticketing. Ticket bookings on the app can be made through UPI, debit card, credit card or net banking. Passengers can complete the process on their mobile phones by following a few steps.

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