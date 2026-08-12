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Oracle layoffs: 21,000 jobs already gone, another round likely to come before September

Oracle layoffs: 21,000 jobs already gone, another round likely to come before September

Oracle is expected to conduct a fresh round of layoffs before its second fiscal quarter on September 1, and the process has reportedly started.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 6:19 PM IST
Oracle layoffs: 21,000 jobs already gone, another round likely to come before SeptemberAfter reducing about 13% of its workforce, Oracle reportedly has around 1,41,000 employees globally. (Image: PTI)

At the end of March 2026, Oracle, one of the world’s largest IT giants, sacked over 21000 employees globally as AI adoption and spending grow. Now, the company is expected to conduct a fresh round of layoffs before its second fiscal quarter on September 1. Therefore, the company may inform its impacted employees in the coming days.

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Must read: AI layoffs in India: 66% of AI and ML workers expect job cuts within 3-6 months, engineers remain least worried

Oracle layoffs continue

According to a Business Insider report cited by NDTV, managers have been asked to provide a list of employees who could be affected by another round of layoffs. It is also expected that several teams could experience cuts in double-digit percentages. However, the exact number or percentage of layoffs is not yet confirmed.

After reducing about 13% of its workforce, Oracle reportedly has around 1,41,000 employees globally, and the number might go down further in the coming weeks. The cuts are reported due to Oracle's growing spending on AI infrastructure.

Must read: Google employees demand severance promise amid layoffs; 4,500 workers ask Pichai for voluntary exit packages

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Reason behind layoffs

The company is said to have spent $55.7 billion during fiscal 2026, largely tied to its push to expand AI and cloud infrastructure. Alongside the spending, Oracle also borrowed $43 billion in fiscal 2026, in combination of debt and equity. For this reason, the company is trying to reduce its costs, including through layoffs.

Alongside these expenses, Oracle is also spending heavily on its restructuring plans. As per recent company filing, it spent over d $1.84 billion in severance and other restructuring-related costs during fiscal 2026.

As far as upcoming layoffs are concerned, Oracle has not confirmed the reported round of job cuts, and it has yet to officially comment on the reports.

However, Oracle is not the only tech company reducing workforce amid rising AI adoption, cost-cutting efforts and a broader shift towards automation. Major tech companies including Meta, Amazon, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and others have reduced their workforce for similar reasons.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 12, 2026 1:21 PM IST
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