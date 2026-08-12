Oracle layoffs: 21,000 jobs already gone, another round likely to come before September

Oracle layoffs continue

According to a Business Insider report cited by NDTV, managers have been asked to provide a list of employees who could be affected by another round of layoffs. It is also expected that several teams could experience cuts in double-digit percentages. However, the exact number or percentage of layoffs is not yet confirmed.

After reducing about 13% of its workforce, Oracle reportedly has around 1,41,000 employees globally, and the number might go down further in the coming weeks. The cuts are reported due to Oracle's growing spending on AI infrastructure.

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Reason behind layoffs

The company is said to have spent $55.7 billion during fiscal 2026, largely tied to its push to expand AI and cloud infrastructure. Alongside the spending, Oracle also borrowed $43 billion in fiscal 2026, in combination of debt and equity. For this reason, the company is trying to reduce its costs, including through layoffs.

Alongside these expenses, Oracle is also spending heavily on its restructuring plans. As per recent company filing, it spent over d $1.84 billion in severance and other restructuring-related costs during fiscal 2026.

As far as upcoming layoffs are concerned, Oracle has not confirmed the reported round of job cuts, and it has yet to officially comment on the reports.

However, Oracle is not the only tech company reducing workforce amid rising AI adoption, cost-cutting efforts and a broader shift towards automation. Major tech companies including Meta, Amazon, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and others have reduced their workforce for similar reasons.