'No one in Congress will tell you this': Amid Shashi Tharoor rift, Sanjay Jha's message to Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Monday wrote an open letter to LoP Rahul Gandhi, urging him to resolve internal issues and not remain in denial. "No one within the Congress is probably going to tell you this. So as usual, let me bell the cat," Jha wrote on X, urging the Congress leader to address internal issues head-on. His message comes amid fresh signs of discord within the party, particularly regarding senior leader Shashi Tharoor.

Dear @rahulgandhi



I am writing to you publicly here because no one within the Congress is probably going to tell you this. So as usual, let me bell the cat.



Leadership ( corporate or political or any other) is about having difficult conversations. It is about trouble-shooting.… — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) February 24, 2025

Tharoor recently posted a cryptic quote from English poet Thomas Gray—"Where ignorance is bliss, ‘tis folly to be wise"—fueling speculation about tensions between him and the party leadership. Reports suggest the rift surfaced after Tharoor praised the Kerala government’s economic policies and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit.

Responding to criticism, Tharoor clarified, "For 16 years, I have been in politics. My attitude has been that when somebody in the government, whether it's our government or some other party's government, does the right thing or does something well, one should acknowledge and praise it, and when they do something badly, one should criticise it." He said that his article was based on economic reports, not political endorsements.

However, Tharoor’s frustration reportedly extends beyond this controversy. According to a Times of India report citing AICC sources, he is also discontent with the lack of clarity regarding his role within the Congress and Rahul Gandhi’s reluctance to define expectations.

Jha, in his letter, directly questioned Congress' internal leadership, particularly its handling of Tharoor. "You and I both know that Shashi is an outstanding parliamentarian. He is probably among the only few in the country to whom the cliché, ‘He needs no introduction’ truly applies," he wrote. "It is therefore disappointing that once again a great asset of the party is being forced to talk to the media to get his message through to you or the Congress leadership."

Warning that Congress cannot afford prolonged internal strife, Jha stressed that the party must focus on taking on the BJP, but first, it must "get the house in order." He cautioned that internal paralysis weakens party workers and supporters. "A challenger party has to be swift, desperate, risk-taking, hungry and on a constant prowl. It cannot be business as usual, for sure," he wrote.

Ending his letter with a sharp metaphor, Jha stated, "We need to hit the nail on the head going forward, but right now, we seem to be hitting our head on the nail."

