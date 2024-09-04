scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
No pension to MLAs who switch parties: Himachal Pradesh assembly passes new anti-defection bill

Feedback

No pension to MLAs who switch parties: Himachal Pradesh assembly passes new anti-defection bill

The bill aims to curb the financial benefits of MLAs who defect to other political parties. The new legislation specifies that any MLA disqualified under the anti-defection law will not be entitled to a pension

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

The Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh has passed a bill aimed at curbing the financial benefits of MLAs who defect to other parties, according to Indian Express. The Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (Allowances and Pension of Members) Amendment Bill 2024 was introduced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and passed in the assembly today.

The new legislation specifies that any MLA disqualified under the anti-defection law will not be entitled to a pension. The bill, which was introduced in the assembly on Tuesday, specifically addresses those who have been disqualified under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

According to the bill, "A person shall not be entitled to a pension under the Act if they have been disqualified at any point under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution." This provision is designed to discourage party-switching among elected officials.

The context for this bill stems from the disqualification of six Congress MLAs earlier this year—Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Rajinder Rana, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Chetanya Sharma, and Devinder Kumar—who were penalised for defying a party whip during critical budget discussions. While Sharma and Lakhanpal later regained their positions through by-elections, the other four were unsuccessful in their re-election attempts.

This legislative action sheds light on the ongoing tensions within the political landscape of Himachal Pradesh, particularly following the six MLAs' controversial votes in favour of a BJP nominee during the Rajya Sabha elections in February.

Published on: Sep 04, 2024, 5:23 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement