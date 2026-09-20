Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
China cut oil imports 32% during Iran war: How Beijing helped contain the global price shock

China cut oil imports 32% during Iran war: How Beijing helped contain the global price shock

China sharply cut crude oil imports during the Iran war, with purchases falling 32% in the second quarter, helping ease pressure on global oil demand. The move, supported by Beijing’s large strategic oil reserves, has helped cushion the impact of disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, according to AP.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 20, 2026 5:00 AM IST
China cut oil imports 32% during Iran war: How Beijing helped contain the global price shockChina entered the conflict with a significant buffer. Beijing had built its strategic petroleum reserve to around 1.4 billion barrels by the end of last year.

China sharply reduced its crude oil imports during the first half of the Iran war, helping ease pressure on global oil demand even as disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz pushed prices higher, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Chinese crude imports averaged 8.1 million barrels per day in the second quarter, nearly 4 million barrels per day, or 32%, lower than in the first three months of the year, according to US data cited by AP. Analysts said the reduction was one of the biggest factors helping moderate the impact of the conflict on global oil prices.

Advertisement

Related Articles

China draws on massive oil reserves

China entered the conflict with a significant buffer. According to estimates from the US Energy Information Administration cited by AP, Beijing had built its strategic petroleum reserve to around 1.4 billion barrels by the end of last year.

The stockpile has been accumulated over years as part of China's strategy to protect the world's second-largest oil consumer from disruptions in overseas supplies.

When the US and Israel began their bombardment and Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, China was able to draw on those inventories and reduce its dependence on fresh crude imports.

China is also Iran's top oil buyer, making its ability to rely on stored supplies particularly significant during the conflict.

Advertisement

Lower Chinese demand eases global pressure

The sharp reduction in Chinese imports meant less competition for crude in international markets at a time when supply routes were under severe pressure.

“It's remarkable how China managed the market,” Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy and Economic Research, told AP. He said Beijing did not panic and used its inventories, helping keep prices lower globally.

Retired US Navy Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery, an analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, also credited China's stockpiling strategy with helping the country weather the disruption.

China's broader shift toward electric vehicles and alternative energy sources has also reduced its exposure to oil demand, according to AP.

Oil market remains vulnerable

Advertisement

Despite China's buffer, the global oil market remains exposed to further disruptions.

Brent crude, which averaged about $69 a barrel last year, was hovering around $100, while prices briefly reached $126 in late April, AP reported.

Bank of America analysts said oil could average $83 a barrel in the second half of the year if shipping through the Strait of Hormuz gradually recovers. However, they estimated prices could rise to $95-$120 a barrel if violence escalates and shipping remains severely disrupted.

Damage to major energy infrastructure could push prices as high as $150 a barrel, the analysts said.

China's strategy has therefore provided a buffer, but AP noted that the resilience is facing fresh challenges as Iran-backed groups threaten energy infrastructure and shipping routes in the Middle East.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 20, 2026 5:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more