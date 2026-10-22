Taking to social media, Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that despite a initial delay in filing an official police complaint, law enforcement agencies are coordinating to ensure accountability.

"This evil man will be punished. There was a delay in lodging the official complaint, but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson," Rijiju asserted. He further noted that individuals who tolerate or enable such wicked behavior in society share responsibility for the spread of hatred.

The incident triggered political unity across party lines in Tripura. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha instructed the State Director General of Police to coordinate directly with the Delhi Police to ensure a comprehensive investigation.

This evil man will be punished. There was delay in lodging the official complaint but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson. People who tolerate such wicked behavior in the society are also responsible for the spread of hatred. https://t.co/EnmaPFCE3x — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 21, 2026

Leaders from various regional and national parties, including the CPI(M) and Congress, expressed strong indignation, calling for stringent measures to establish a firm precedent against discriminatory behavior directed toward people from the Northeast.

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Accused claims video was 'scripted'

Following the intense backlash, Shokeen posted a follow-up video online claiming the interaction was "scripted" and took place with an acquaintance at a cafe. He offered an apology to anyone offended, stating he had no intention to insult the people of Tripura. However, authorities confirmed that joint investigations and formal legal assessments are proceeding despite the influencer's claim.

A complaint has also been lodged with the Tripura Police accusing Shokeen of racial harassment, cyberbullying and making derogatory remarks against the state's indigenous communities.