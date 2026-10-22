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'No place for hate': Kiren Rijiju promises hard lesson for Delhi influencer for racial abuse of Tripura youth

'No place for hate': Kiren Rijiju promises hard lesson for Delhi influencer for racial abuse of Tripura youth

Taking to social media, Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that despite a initial delay in filing an official police complaint, law enforcement agencies are coordinating to ensure accountability. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 9:19 AM IST
'No place for hate': Kiren Rijiju promises hard lesson for Delhi influencer for racial abuse of Tripura youthFollowing the intense backlash, Shokeen posted a follow-up video online claiming the interaction was "scripted" and took place with an acquaintance at a cafe.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has strongly condemned the alleged racial harassment of a young man from Tripura by a Delhi-based content creator, warning that strict legal action will be taken against the perpetrator.

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced online, purportedly showing influencer Amir Shokeen making derogatory and racially charged remarks toward the youth from Tripura. In the viral clip, Shokeen mockingly questioned the young man's nationality and made disparaging comments regarding his home state.

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Taking to social media, Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that despite a initial delay in filing an official police complaint, law enforcement agencies are coordinating to ensure accountability.

"This evil man will be punished. There was a delay in lodging the official complaint, but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson," Rijiju asserted. He further noted that individuals who tolerate or enable such wicked behavior in society share responsibility for the spread of hatred.

The incident triggered political unity across party lines in Tripura. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha instructed the State Director General of Police to coordinate directly with the Delhi Police to ensure a comprehensive investigation.

Leaders from various regional and national parties, including the CPI(M) and Congress, expressed strong indignation, calling for stringent measures to establish a firm precedent against discriminatory behavior directed toward people from the Northeast.

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Accused claims video was 'scripted' 

Following the intense backlash, Shokeen posted a follow-up video online claiming the interaction was "scripted" and took place with an acquaintance at a cafe. He offered an apology to anyone offended, stating he had no intention to insult the people of Tripura. However, authorities confirmed that joint investigations and formal legal assessments are proceeding despite the influencer's claim.

A complaint has also been lodged with the Tripura Police accusing Shokeen of racial harassment, cyberbullying and making derogatory remarks against the state's indigenous communities.

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Published on: Oct 22, 2026 9:17 AM IST
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