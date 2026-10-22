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Eternal shares: CLSA sets highest target post Q2 results; Macquarie has lowest

Eternal shares: CLSA sets highest target post Q2 results; Macquarie has lowest

ETERNAL312.35(2.45%)

Eternal share price target: The 12-month consensus target on Eternal now stands at Rs 381, which implied a 22 per cent potential upside over Wednesday's closing price of Rs 312.35 apiece.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 8:03 AM IST
Eternal shares: CLSA sets highest target post Q2 results; Macquarie has lowestEternal targets: JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley have 'overweight' rating on the stock with targets of Rs 420 and Rs 417, respectively.

Eternal Ltd, which operates Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure and District, has seen at least 17 brokerage ratings post its September quarter (Q2) results, all except two are 'Buy' or 'Overweight'. The highest target on the Street is by CLSA at Rs 513 apiece while the lowest target is by Macquarie at Rs 225, Bloomberg data compiled by Business Today suggested.

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The 12-month consensus target on Eternal now stands at Rs 381, which implied a 22 per cent potential upside over Wednesday's closing price of Rs 312.35 apiece. JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley have 'overweight' rating on the stock with targets of Rs 420 and Rs 417, respectively. Jefferies suggested 'Buy' with a target of Rs 430, Goldman Sachs finds the stock worthy of Rs 400; UBS set the target of Rs 390 on the stock.

Citi and Bernstein have targets of Rs 385 and Rs 350, respectively on the Eternal stock. The upside targets suggests up to 64 per cent upside potential, with downside targets by Macquarie and Ambit Capital suggested up to 28 per cent potential downside.

Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities said both segments performed well in Q2 as food delivery
(FD) segment compounded at a steady 5.5 per cent margin while Blinkit booked a third consecutive quarter of positive adjusted Ebitda and re-accelerated net order value (NOV), with quick commerce (QC) competition turning predictable.

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The key driver, it said, is the upward reset of Blinkit's steady-state model alongside the management's willingness to guide to the top of the 6 per cent adjusted Ebitda band and to re-accelerate store-adds from Q3 without margin dilution, which is the biggest incremental driver.

"The quarter reinforced a growth-led strategy at both Blinkit and food delivery, with improving visibility on quick-commerce expansion economics. Blinkit’s planned store acceleration, expected NOV growth pickup from Q3FY27, and continued productivity headroom support the medium-term growth outlook, while smaller-city expansion appears increasingly attractive on paybacks and food delivery prioritising absolute profit growth over margin maximisation," it said.

The brokerage suggested 'Buy' and a target of Rs 385 on Eternal.

MOFSL said Eternal's FD business is stable, while Blinkit continued to offer a long runway to participate in the structural shift in retail, grocery, and e-commerce.

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"We trim our FY27 EPS estimate, driven by a substantially higher tax rate in Q2, as all tax shields at the standalone parent level have been exhausted in carried forward losses in FY27 and standalone entity profits will now be taxed at the full rate. While competitive intensity remains elevated, competition is becoming more predictable, and the business model appears established," MOFSL said. It suggested a target of Rs 420 on the stock.

Nuvama Institutional Equities upped its target on the stock to Rs 420 from Rs 360. Ambit Capital, meanwhile, suggested 'Sell' and a target of Rs 245 on the stock.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 22, 2026 8:03 AM IST
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