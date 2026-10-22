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Vishal Mega Mart share price: Q2 disappoints, stock gets 'Buy' but with target cuts

Vishal Mega Mart share price: Q2 disappoints, stock gets 'Buy' but with target cuts

VMM90.00(4.70%)

Vishal Mega Mart shares: Emkay Global said Vishal Mega Mart's Q2 net profit missed estimates by 14 per cent, led by the festive shift, minimum-wage hikes, and higher ESOP expenses.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 8:48 AM IST
Vishal Mega Mart share price: Q2 disappoints, stock gets 'Buy' but with target cutsVishal Mega Mart target: HDFC Institutional Equities said it has toned down its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by 3-4 per cent but maintain 'Buy' with a target of Rs 135.

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd 's consensus 'Buy' rating has stayed intact post September quarter results, even as the miss led a couple of brokerages cut their targets on the stock. JPMorgan has reduced its target on Vishal Mega Mart to Rs 120 from Rs 145. Axis Capital revised its target on Vishal Mega Mart to Rs 135 from Rs 150, Investec target stands now at Rs 135 from Rs 147 earlier. Jefferies cut its target to Rs 130 from Rs 160.

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Emkay Global said Vishal Mega Mart's Q2 net profit missed estimates by 14 per cent, led by the festive shift, minimum-wage hikes, and higher ESOP expenses. That said, the management commentary highlighted a strong start to the festive, which should help recoup most of the Q2weakness.

"Despite inflationary trends, VMM has preserved its entry price points and meaningful price discount (vs branded players), which is driving market-share gains. While reported SSG at 5 per cent was impacted, adjusted SSG was strong at 9 per cent; VMM also maintained its double-digit SSG outlook for FY27. Initial traction in the under-penetrated South/West India and the small-format store pilot for lower-tier cities is encouraging and progressing in line with expectations," it said while suggesting a target of Rs 170 on the stock.

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HDFC Institutional Equities said it has toned down its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by 3-4 per cent but maintain 'Buy' with a target of Rs 135. It said gross margin for the quarter contracted 32 basis points (bps) YoY to 28 per cent against its estimate of 28.3 per cent. Out of it, 20 bps contraction was attributable to the shift in higher-margin apparel sales to Q3. Double-digit SSSG guidance for FY27 stayed.

MOFSL said it has cut its FY27-29 Ebitda and PAT estimates by 2-4 per cent due to higher employee expenses and a slight moderation in same store sale growth (SSSG) estimate. Its revised lower its target on Vishal Mega Mart to Rs 170.

MOFSL said Vishal Mega Mart remained among the most consistent retailers within its coverage. "We believe its diversified category mix, ownership of opening-price-point products, significant contribution from its own brands, and lean cost structure provide it with a strong moat against intense competition from both offline and online value retailers," it said.

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That said concerns over potential promoter stake sales and LT promoter ownership, post the private equity’s exit, remain key overhangs for the stock, MOFSL added.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 22, 2026 8:48 AM IST
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