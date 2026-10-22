‘Rate cuts are off the table in the near term’: RBI in October MPC minutes

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that rate cuts are “off the table in the near term” and the policy ahead can only be a rate hike or pause. In the October MPC minutes released by the RBI, the apex bank said geopolitical developments remain challenging even as the Indian economy remains strong.
“It only signals that given the current conditions, rate cuts are off the table in the near term and policy action ahead can only be a rate hike or a pause, depending on the evolving conditions and the outlook. The duration and extent of the rate hike cycle would be contingent on the actual growth-inflation developments and outlook, especially that of underlying inflation, the extent of broadening of price pressures and second round effects of the supply shock, as also the impact of demand impulses,” it said.