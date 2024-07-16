'No political leader is safe in Bihar': RJD on murder of INDIA ally Mukesh Sahani's father

In a shocking incident in Bihar's Darbhanga district, INDIA ally Mukesh Sahani's father was killed brutally at their old ancestral house in the district. Sahani is the chief of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), which is also a staunch ally of the opposition INDIA group. Mukesh resides near his father's house.

His father, Jitan Sahani, was found lying dead on his bed on Tuesday morning. A senior police official confirmed the incident and stated that the investigation into Jitan's murder was on.

Mukesh Sahani was a former minister in the Government of Bihar and now leads his party (VIP), which has a significant backing of the OBC community in the state. The party, at present, is in a coalition with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress Party, both of which form a significant proportion of the INDIA bloc.

A Special Investigation Team consisting of three members has been established to look into the incident, according to Senior Officer Reddy. He suggested that the old man's death may have been the consequence of jealousy or a failed heist attempt. He claimed that the police are considering all possibilities.

In response to Jitan Sahani's murder at home, the main opposition RJD launched a sharp jibe at Nitish Kumar's administration. According to RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav, the episode has surprised the state.

"What's going on in Bihar? Every day brings new reports of murders. We have an idiotic government in charge. "The system has broken down," he said. "May God grant Mukesh Sahani the strength to bear this grief."



BJP leader and deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary called the act "unfortunate". "On behalf of the state government, I would want to guarantee that stringent measures would be implemented. Anyone found guilty would go to prison. The administration is fully in support of Mukesh Sahani ji's family," he said.





Chirag Paswan, union minister and the chief if LJP (Ramvilas) condemned the incident and offered his condolences to the Sahani family. He said, "The criminals will be identified at the earliest and action will be taken. My condolences for Mukesh Sahani ji and his family," he said.

