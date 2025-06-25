'No preliminary findings yet — deeply concerning': Former IAF fighter pilot flags delay in Air India crash probe

Two weeks after Air India Flight AI171 crashed in Ahmedabad, killing 270 people, former Air Force fighter pilot Ajay Ahlawat has raised concern over the lack of preliminary findings. "Two weeks post the tragic Air India AI171 crash, no preliminary findings yet—deeply concerning. If the Boeing 787 or a system in the aircraft failed, urgent fixes are needed. If crew actions fell short, enhanced training and briefing to all other crew must follow," Ahlawat posted on Wednesday.

"The fleet shouldn't fly with such uncertainty. Transparency is critical; the public deserves answers. The AAIB is probing, but delays fuel anxiety. Atm we still don't know where the black box will be analyzed," he added.

Ahlawat also referenced concerns raised earlier in a parliamentary report. "A parliamentary report flagged funding gaps for safety — action is overdue. Aviation safety demands swift truth to prevent further loss," he quoted, citing John F. Kennedy: "Aviation safety demands swift truth to prevent further loss."

"Flying public deserves some answers to restore trust,” Ahlawat said.

His remarks come a day after Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu stated that the black box of the Air India Dreamliner that crashed on June 12 was being examined in India and dismissed media reports that it would be sent abroad.

"The black box is very much in India, and it is currently being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)," Naidu said on the sidelines of the Helicopters & Small Aircraft Summit 2025.

Naidu said the probe is a technical matter and added, "Let the AAIB conduct the probe and go through the entire process."

The London-bound Air India flight had crashed into a hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 241 people on board and 29 on the ground. Only one person survived. The black box was recovered on June 13.

Naidu earlier said decoding the black box is expected to “give an in-depth insight into what happened moments before the plane crash.” A high-level panel is currently conducting the investigation.

