No rank on CV? IITs' new placement rule asks students to drop JEE, GATE scores. Here's why

The score that helped students enter an IIT may no longer help them secure a job there. In a major change to campus recruitment norms, IIT students have been asked to remove JEE ranks, GATE scores and other entrance-exam details from their resumes.

The move, seen as a significant policy shift, has triggered a debate over merit, inclusion and how students should be assessed during placements.

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The decision was taken unanimously by the All IITs Placement Committee (AIPC), the body that coordinates and issues common guidelines for internship and placement drives across the IIT system, according to a report by The Times of India.

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In a communication to students, the Career Development Centre (CDC) said that, in line with guidelines issued by the AIPC, resumes and CVs should not include "JEE Rank, GATE Rank, marks, scores, percentile, or similar examination ranking details".

The letter, which has been shared on social media, said all IITs were expected to follow the rule "to maintain uniformity" from the upcoming placement and internship cycle. Students were also asked to treat it as an "important compliance requirement" before submitting resumes for recruitment activities.

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Why are IITs making the change?

According to AIPC convenor John Jose, the decision is aimed at ensuring that students are evaluated on what they achieve during their years at IIT rather than on a score obtained in an entrance examination.

"The distinction is an important one. An entrance examination captures a moment in time. A degree reflects years of work that follow. The objective is that students should be evaluated on their competence, skills and achievements at IIT. What will disappear is the score that opened the gate," Jose told The Times of India.

The move is also intended to address concerns that recruiters could sometimes infer whether a candidate belonged to the general or reserved category by comparing entrance ranks with the opening and closing ranks of specific IIT programmes.

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Under the revised guidelines, students can continue to highlight their Cumulative Performance Index (CPI), academic achievements, projects, internships, research work, leadership roles and other accomplishments earned during their time at IIT.

Entrance examination scores may still be shared if a recruiter specifically requests them, but they will no longer be part of the standard resumes circulated through placement channels.

Supporters say focus should be on achievements at IIT

Supporters of the move argue that campus recruitment should be based on a student's performance and accomplishments after admission rather than on an entrance-exam score earned years earlier.

Reacting to the decision, New York-based entrepreneur Ashutosh said, "It's a good step towards building an inclusive and harmonious campus and society".

"Anyone who flouts this rule should be treated as a criminal," Ashutosh, an alumnus of IIM Kozhikode, posted on X.

The placement body believes academic performance, technical skills, internships, research output and real-world problem-solving abilities should carry greater weight during recruitment than scores obtained in entrance examinations.

Critics question removal of rankings

The directive has also drawn criticism from some alumni and commentators, who argue that JEE and GATE ranks are legitimate indicators of academic excellence and should remain part of a candidate's profile.

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Garvit Sethi questioned why "hard-earned achievements" should be hidden, arguing that students spend years preparing to secure top ranks and that such accomplishments are "part of their merit and profile".

He added that "placements should reward competence, not suppress evidence of it" and that "merit deserves recognition, not censorship".

Others questioned the IITs' emphasis on uniformity.

Investor and commentator Soumyadeep P wrote that seeking "uniformity" in institutions entered through one of the country's most competitive examinations made little sense. He argued that recruiters would still be able to assess differences among candidates through GPA scores, assessments and interviews.

Alok Sharma also criticised the move, describing it as ironic that students are being asked to leave out achievements widely regarded as among the toughest academic accomplishments in India.

Merit, inclusion and a wider debate

The decision touches a sensitive issue within India's education system, where entrance-exam ranks are often viewed as lasting symbols of merit and achievement.

While supporters see the move as a way to reduce potential bias and encourage fairer evaluation during recruitment, critics argue that students should be free to showcase accomplishments earned through years of hard work and preparation.

As the next placement season approaches, the IITs' new policy will test whether recruiters are willing to look beyond the score that helped students gain admission and focus instead on what they achieved once they got there.