QS World University Rankings 2027: 12 IITs lead India's 20 best universities, 52 feature in global list

India has recorded its strongest-ever performance in the QS World University Rankings 2027, with 52 institutions securing places in the prestigious global list. The achievement highlights the growing international recognition of Indian higher education, with the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) continuing to lead the country’s rise on the global academic stage.

Advertisement

At the forefront is IIT Delhi, which climbed five places to rank 118th globally, matching the highest-ever rank achieved by an Indian institution. The institute’s performance underscores its reputation for academic excellence, research output, and employer recognition.

MUST READ: NEET row: Centre tells Delhi HC Telegram channels shared paper leak info; app was repeatedly contacted

IIT Bombay emerged as India’s second-highest-ranked institution at 134th globally, while IIT Madras improved by ten places to reach 170th. IIT Kharagpur rose to 205th, and IIT Kanpur secured the 221st position, further cementing the dominance of IITs in India’s higher education landscape.

The list of India’s top 20 universities is heavily occupied by IITs, with IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Indore, and IIT Hyderabad also featuring prominently. Several IITs registered significant gains this year. IIT Hyderabad jumped 76 places to 588th globally, while IIT (BHU) Varanasi climbed 56 spots to reach 510th. These improvements reflect the increasing global competitiveness of India’s engineering and technology institutions.

Advertisement

Beyond the IIT ecosystem, several universities posted impressive performances. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru ranked 221st globally, while the University of Delhi secured the 322nd position. Vellore Institute of Technology emerged as one of the biggest gainers, rising 94 places to 597th globally. BITS Pilani climbed 93 places to 575th, while Jamia Millia Islamia and Shoolini University improved by 75 and 51 positions, respectively.

ALSO READ: Baba Ramdev's Patanjali to now offer UPSC courses; Awadh Ojha to lead

According to QS, India’s strongest performance continues to come from research impact, academic reputation, and employer recognition. Multiple Indian institutions now feature among the world’s top performers in citations per faculty and employer reputation indicators, reflecting the growing value of Indian degrees in the global job market.

Advertisement

Globally, the rankings were once again led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which retained the No. 1 position for the 15th consecutive year. Stanford University and Imperial College London shared the second spot, followed by the University of Oxford at fourth and Harvard University at fifth. The continued dominance of American and British universities highlights their strength in research, innovation, and international academic influence.