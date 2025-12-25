No reset promise: BNP leader Tarique Rahman's stated position on India

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has returned to Dhaka, ending more than 17 years of self-exile in the United Kingdom. His return marks a major political moment ahead of Bangladesh's general elections in February.

The 60-year-old, the elder son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, is widely seen as a leading contender for the prime ministerial post as the opposition BNP positions itself for a return to power. "This will be a defining political moment," BNP spokesperson Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, describing Rahman's homecoming.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Rahman's return comes over a year after the collapse of the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina, which was toppled in a Jamaat-backed violent movement known as the July Uprising on August 5, 2024. Since then, Bangladesh has plunged into crisis, with Jamaat-e-Islami gaining ground.

Now, BNP faces tough competition from the Jamaat and its Islamist allies. The BNP had once formed government with Jamaat during its 2001–2006 tenure. The Awami League itself has been disbanded under the Anti-Terrorism Act through an executive order by the interim government.

Rahman's return has also brought renewed attention to his views on Bangladesh's relationship with India. Earlier this year, he laid out his position in clear terms.

"Bangladesh comes first. I will prioritise the interests of my country's people and my nation's interests first. Whatever I do, I will do so while upholding those interests," Rahman said in an interview with BBC Bangla.

Advertisement

When asked what Bangladesh's relationship with India should look like, he said, "Of course, I want my share of the water. Of course, I don't want to see another Felani hanging. Of course, we will not accept that."

Explaining the BNP's position further, Rahman added, "We want our share of the water. That means I want my country's share, my people's share, I want accountability. What is rightfully mine, I want that. Of course, through the Felani murder incident, I meant to say that if there is an attack on my people, I will certainly not accept such an attack."

Rahman was asked whether a BNP government would seek to repair relations with India, which have remained strained in areas such as travel and trade since Hasina fled Dhaka on August 5, 2024.

Advertisement

"If they now choose to shelter a dictator and thus earn the resentment of the people of Bangladesh, then there is nothing we can do about that," Rahman said. "The people of Bangladesh have decided that relations will remain cool. So, I have to stand with my country's people."

Hasina has remained in India since leaving Bangladesh. The interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus has formally requested New Delhi to extradite the former prime minister.