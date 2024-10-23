'No room for double standards': India pushes for peace, reforms, and anti-terror unity at BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to diplomacy and dialogue, stressing that India stands for peace, not war, while addressing the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. Modi reiterated India's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, advocating for a peaceful resolution. He also issued a strong call for unified and unwavering efforts to combat terrorism, warning against the dangers of applying double standards to such a critical issue.

“To effectively tackle terrorism and terror financing, we must act with determination and unity. There’s no room for double standards on these serious matters,” Modi said, urging BRICS nations to collaborate in preventing youth radicalization. He also emphasized the need for progress on the long-pending Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at the United Nations. His comments come at a time when China has previously blocked efforts at the UN to designate Pakistan-based terrorists, making the remarks particularly relevant.

Modi’s participation in the summit included both narrow and expanded format meetings. A key bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is also on the agenda, marking the first formal interaction between the two leaders in five years. The meeting holds added significance as it comes just two days after India and China agreed to resume patrolling in disputed areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, effectively ending a four-year military standoff.

In his address, Modi highlighted pressing global challenges such as inflation, food security, and cybersecurity. “Tackling inflation and ensuring food, energy, health, and water security are top priorities for nations worldwide,” he emphasized. He also called for collective action from BRICS partners to advocate for reforms in global institutions.

“We must advance the reform agenda for key global institutions like the UN Security Council, Multilateral Development Banks, and the World Trade Organization (WTO). Our aim should be to reform, not replace, these institutions,” Modi urged, cautioning against any perception that BRICS seeks to undermine global structures rather than improve them.

On the technological front, Modi called for stronger international regulations to address new-age challenges, particularly in the realm of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. “With the rise of technology, we face emerging threats such as cyberattacks, deepfakes, and disinformation. The world expects BRICS to take the lead in addressing these challenges,” he stated.