No, Smriti Irani is not leaving politics. Tulsi is a side role: 'The only difference is...'

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Tuesday clarified that her return to acting does not signal an exit from politics. Addressing speculation after she announced her comeback as Tulsi Virani in the reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Irani said, "I am working in Amethi. You're given assignments within your organisation. My last assignment was in Bikaner. Before that I was dispatched to Ranchi, Jharkhand. So the organisation keeps giving you work and you have to work according to whatever your leadership decides."

She stressed that acting remains a secondary pursuit: "I am a full-time politician and a part-time actor. It is a side project. For most consumers, the project is not one individual. It's always a group of actors coming together, a group of writers coming together. I am very humbly so the most recognisable face out of that mix of people but I'm a full-time politician, a part-time actor — just like many politicians are part-time lawyers, part-time teachers, part-time journalists," she said while speaking to NDTV.

Drawing a comparison, she remarked, "The only difference between me and my other political colleagues is they are part-time lawyers and there's no videographer along with them. There's no makeup person along with them. There's no scriptwriter. It's just that we all are from different vocations. I'm just the one in the spotlight."

The clarification comes days after Irani officially announced her return to television. Sharing her excitement, Irani said the show had given her not just commercial success but a lasting emotional connection with millions. “Some journeys come full circle — not for nostalgia, but for purpose,” she stated.

"Returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not just a step back into a role, but a return to a story that redefined Indian television and reshaped my own life," Irani added. "It gave me more than commercial success — it gave me a connection with millions of homes, a place in the emotional fabric of a generation."

She reflected on the journey that spanned both entertainment and public life: "In the 25 years since, I've straddled two powerful platforms — media and public policy — each with its own impact, each demanding a different kind of commitment."

Irani expressed hope that her return would support India’s creative ecosystem: “In contributing to this next chapter, I hope to honour the legacy of Kyunki — and help shape a future where India's creative industries aren't just celebrated, but truly empowered.”

A first look of Irani in the reboot — donning a Banarasi saree and side-parted bun, reminiscent of her early episodes — went viral on Monday. The show is being revived by Ekta Kapoor, with several original cast members expected to return. Kapoor is yet to officially announce the project.

Irani had lost the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Amethi, a seat she won in 2019 by defeating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

