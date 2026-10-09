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Noida airport renamed Narendra Modi Int'l Airport, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Noida airport renamed Narendra Modi Int'l Airport, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The airport will now be known as Narendra Modi International Airport, according to a resolution approved by the state cabinet. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 1:47 PM IST
Noida airport renamed Narendra Modi Int'l Airport, says UP CM Yogi AdityanathNoida airport renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that the Jewar airport in Noida will be renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The airport will now be known as Narendra Modi International Airport, according to a resolution approved by the state Cabinet.

Speaking to reporters, the Uttar Pradesh CM said that the state Cabinet was grateful to PM Modi for the airport, which he described as a major gift to Uttar Pradesh. He added that the airport was set to emerge as Uttar Pradesh's largest airport and a major aviation hub in the country.

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CM Yogi said, "The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet is grateful to the Prime Minister for gifting the state the Noida International Airport at Jewar, which will be the largest airport in Uttar Pradesh and is set to become the country's largest aviation hub in the future. The Cabinet also approves a proposal to name the Noida International Airport 'Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar'."

Extending congratulations to PM Modi, Adityanath said that he is leading the nation from the front and serving as a popular public representative.

"Under his leadership, India has established a new identity on the global stage while preserving its civilizational values; simultaneously, UP has entered a new era where heritage and development go hand in hand," he said.

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CM Yogi added that the bond between PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh is "deeply personal". "Driven by the shared resolve of the Centre and the State, the 'Team India' spirit, and the effective coordination of the 'double-engine' government, UP is advancing on a path of unprecedented progress," he further said.

The Jewar airport was officially inaugurated on March 28 by PM Modi.  It is the second international airport in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The airport was developed through a public-private partnership between Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, and UP state authorities. Commercial flight operations at the Noida International Airport began on June 15 this year, with launch flights by carriers such as IndiGo.

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Published on: Oct 9, 2026 1:33 PM IST
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