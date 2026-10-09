Noida airport renamed Narendra Modi Int'l Airport, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi said, "The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet is grateful to the Prime Minister for gifting the state the Noida International Airport at Jewar, which will be the largest airport in Uttar Pradesh and is set to become the country's largest aviation hub in the future. The Cabinet also approves a proposal to name the Noida International Airport 'Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar'."

Extending congratulations to PM Modi, Adityanath said that he is leading the nation from the front and serving as a popular public representative.

"Under his leadership, India has established a new identity on the global stage while preserving its civilizational values; simultaneously, UP has entered a new era where heritage and development go hand in hand," he said.

Advertisement

CM Yogi added that the bond between PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh is "deeply personal". "Driven by the shared resolve of the Centre and the State, the 'Team India' spirit, and the effective coordination of the 'double-engine' government, UP is advancing on a path of unprecedented progress," he further said.

The Jewar airport was officially inaugurated on March 28 by PM Modi. It is the second international airport in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The airport was developed through a public-private partnership between Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, and UP state authorities. Commercial flight operations at the Noida International Airport began on June 15 this year, with launch flights by carriers such as IndiGo.