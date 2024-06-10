Noida: Man brutally attacked by group after argument at Gardens Galleria; video goes viral

A night out at a Noida bar turned violent on Saturday night, leaving one man assaulted and videos of the incident circulating widely on social media. The brawl erupted at the F Bar & Lounge in Gardens Galleria Mall, where according to reports, two groups of men engaged in a heated argument that escalated into throwing bottles at each other.

Bystander accounts suggest that the argument stemmed from intoxication, and CCTV footage appears to corroborate this. The videos, which have not been verified by authorities but are being shared extensively online, show a chaotic scene with patrons hurling objects and security personnel attempting to intervene.

The footage shows a chaotic scene with patrons hurling what appears to be alcohol bottles at each other. Amid the brawl, a man is seen being pulled by his clothes across the floor by another group. Shouting and screams can be heard in the background. The extent of the victim's injuries remains unclear, and no arrests have been reported as of yet.

The Noida Police have confirmed that they are aware of the incident and are investigating the matter. "We are looking into the videos circulating online and are in the process of identifying those involved," a police spokesperson told reporters. "Once identified, we will take strict action against the accused."

Praveen Singh, ACP-1 Noida, mentioned that the incident occurred on Friday night. However, the police only received information about the attack on Sunday after a viral video drew widespread attention, as reported by Times of India.

"Two teams have been set up to catch those involved. The reason behind the fight is still unknown. The police are examining CCTV footage and attempting to identify the culprits based on their vehicle registration numbers," the ACP stated.