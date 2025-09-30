North Block bids farewell: A 90-year legacy moves to Kartavya Bhavan

The Ministry of Finance has begun the historic shift from its iconic North Block home to the newly built Common Central Secretariat (CCS) 1 building, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman scheduled to take charge of her new office on October 2, coinciding with Vijaydashami, according to people familiar with the matter.

The once-bustling corridors of North Block, where crucial meetings were held, trays of tea and coffee made their rounds, and senior officials frequently crossed paths are now witnessing a different kind of activity: stacks of files, cartons of stationery, and furniture being moved to CCS, also known as Kartavya Bhavan.

Confidential files and sensitive records are being handled with extra care, packed separately and shifted under the supervision of designated nodal officers. In some cases, highly classified documents are being uploaded to the government’s e-portal to ensure confidentiality and security.

The Department of Expenditure has already moved, while the remaining wings of the Finance Ministry are expected to complete their relocation by October 2, and North block could completely vacate by October 20, before Diwali.

Work is also underway at CCS-1, with final touches expected before Diwali. The Finance Ministry has been allotted offices on the fourth, fifth, and sixth floors, while the Budget press is likely to operate from the ground floor.

Built in 1921 by British architect Herbert Baker, the North and South Block buildings have long housed India’s top administrative offices, including the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministries of Defence, Home, External Affairs, and Finance. With the relocation now underway, the government is preparing to repurpose these iconic British-era structures into one of the largest museums in the world.