‘Not a big fan of tariffs on allies’: New Jersey Gov agrees with Trump’s objective but says it’s inflationary

The New Jersey Governor said he agrees with US President Donald Trump’s objective but is not a fan of tariffs on allies. He said, instead of tariffs, there should be other lucrative ideas.

Governor Philip D Murphy said, “I am not a big tariff guy in terms of our allies. I understand the objective that the President has and I agree with it. But I just think it is inflationary and it is not something I am a fan of.” He said it that’s the current environment, the government must think of “creative and compelling ways” to make a place like New Jersey even more attractive.

“Let’s put something out there that’s really attractive,” said Murphy, talking about ways to incentivise companies, particularly in a “higher-tariff trade environment”. Companies could take advantage of those incentives, he said, to manufacture in New Jersey. “We are the ultimate innovation economy, our bio, pharma, and lifesciences are right at the top,” he said.

Trump, despite calling India and especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “close” and “good friend”, have put the highest tariffs of 50 per cent on the country. The President and his administration have accused India of fanning the Russian war on Ukraine and profiteering from it.

While India has not violated the terms of the sanctions on Russia, the US penalised New Delhi with a 25 per cent tariff for continuing its purchase of Russian oil. The tariffs are in place and have not been paused – unlike for China – despite New Delhi and Washington’s ongoing trade talks.

Meanwhile, Trump’s officials have gone about to continue their accusations, stating that the road to peace in Ukraine runs through New Delhi, calling for an alteration or completing halt on H-1B visas that have historically benefitted Indians in particular, laughing at the value of the Rupee, calling the Ukraine war ‘Modi’s war’ and so on.