'Not acceptable in any form': NCW condemns trolling of Pahalgam victim's wife over peace appeal

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed significant concern over the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of several individuals, including Lieutenant Vinay Narwal. Lieutenant Narwal was among the 26 people, mostly holidayers, who lost their lives in the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

The commission has specifically highlighted the trolling of Narwal's wife, Himanshi, on social media following her public appeal for peace.

"After the death of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal ji, the way his wife Ms. Himanshi Narwal ji is being targeted on social media in relation to one of her statements is extremely reprehensible and unfortunate,” the NCW stated, emphasising that trolling is "not acceptable in any form."

Lieutenant Narwal was reportedly shot dead along with others, and questioned about his religion before the attack. This incident has sparked widespread outrage across the country, with the NCW noting, "The entire country is hurt and angry by this terrorist attack." Following the attack, Himanshi Narwal's comments aimed at fostering peace have become a point of contention online, leading to harsh criticism and trolling.

The NCW reiterated that expressions of agreement or disagreement should be done with "decency and within constitutional rights." The commission stated, "Trolling a woman on the basis of her ideological expression or personal life is not acceptable in any form," highlighting its commitment to protecting women's dignity and respect.

Himanshi Narwal, who was on her honeymoon at the time of the attack, urged people to refrain from harbouring hatred towards Muslims or Kashmiris.

In a heartfelt appeal, she stated, “I just want the entire nation to pray for him (Vinay) that wherever he is, he is at peace. That’s the only thing I want. There is one more thing I want. There should be no hatred towards anyone. I’m seeing this happening that people are spewing hate at Muslims or Kashmiris. We do not want this. We want peace and only peace.”

Just days after the Pahalgam attack, the Prime Minister authorized the Indian Armed Forces to have "complete operational freedom" in their response.

Historically, India has conducted surgical strikes and Balakot air strikes in reaction to the 2016 Uri and 2019 Pulwama attacks, respectively, carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists during the Modi administration.

Following the Pahalgam attack, PM Modi reiterated his commitment to identifying, tracking, and punishing the attackers and their supporters.