Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Sunday, sources told India Today TV. The meeting comes just a day after the Prime Minister was briefed by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on the situation in the Arabian Sea. It also coincided with Pakistan's test of a surface-to-surface ballistic missile, known as the Abdali Weapon System, with a range of 450 km. The missile was tested on Saturday during Pakistan's military drill 'Exercise INDUS'.

The back-to-back meetings with the Navy and Air Force chiefs come in the backdrop of India's heightened security posture in response to the Pahalgam attack. The Indian Navy has been conducting extensive drills in the Arabian Sea and issued a navigation warning advising commercial ships to avoid certain zones.

The alert was issued by India's National Hydrographic Office, which operates under the Navy, and was described as a precautionary measure as both Indian and Pakistani navies remain on high alert.

Admiral Tripathi had met the Prime Minister on Saturday evening to brief him about maritime operations, sources told PTI.

Tensions have intensified since India blamed cross-border linkages for the deadly Pahalgam attack. New Delhi has vowed to bring the "perpetrators, backers and planners" to justice.

Last Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi convened a high-level meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs. The Prime Minister reportedly told the top brass that they have "complete operational freedom" to decide the mode, targets and timing of India's response.

"It is a national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism," the Prime Minister was quoted as saying.