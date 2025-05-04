As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate following the Pahalgam terror attack, a Pakistani lawmaker has triggered backlash online after saying he would flee to England if war broke out with India.

Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, a member of Pakistan's National Assembly, was asked by a reporter if he would go to the border with a gun in the event of a conflict with India. Marwat responded, "I will go to England if war breaks out with India."

When the journalist asked if he believed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should step back to ease tensions, the MP retorted sarcastically, "Is Modi my aunt's son that he will step back just because I say so?"

The comments quickly went viral on social media, with many mocking the statement as symbolic of how even Pakistani politicians lack confidence in their military. Several users remarked that Marwat’s response reflects a broader disconnect between political rhetoric and personal conviction in Pakistan.

Marwat was formerly associated with jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). However, he was removed from key positions in the party following repeated public criticism of PTI’s leadership.

The comments come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the terror strike in Pahalgam. India is weighing its options to hit back at Pakistan.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. The meeting comes just a day after the Prime Minister was briefed by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on the situation in the Arabian Sea. It also coincided with Pakistan's test of a surface-to-surface ballistic missile, known as the Abdali Weapon System, with a range of 450 km. The missile was tested on Saturday during Pakistan's military drill 'Exercise INDUS'.

The Indian Navy has been conducting extensive drills in the Arabian Sea and issued a navigation warning advising commercial ships to avoid certain zones. The alert was issued by India's National Hydrographic Office, which operates under the Navy, and was described as a precautionary measure as both Indian and Pakistani navies remain on high alert.