‘Not aimed at any third party’: Beijing reacts to India's claim of China using Pakistan as a ‘live lab’

When asked about reports that China deploys the “36 stratagems” to support Pakistan during conflicts with India, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on July 7 said she was unaware of the specifics but stressed that China and Pakistan are traditional friendly neighbours. She described defence and security cooperation between the two as normal and “not directed against any third party.”

Advertisement

Mao further noted that India and Pakistan are “immovable neighbours” and both are significant to China, adding that China-India relations stand at a “critical stage of improvement and development.”

Mao Ning’s comments followed allegations by a top Indian military official that China was offering “all possible support” to Pakistan during the recent India-Pakistan hostilities under Operation Sindoor.

Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development & Sustenance), speaking at a recent event, claimed that during DGMO-level talks held between India and Pakistan from May 7 to 10, China provided Pakistan with “live updates” on critical Indian military vectors.

Exposing China’s alleged role further, Singh said, “The country tests its weapons against other weapons, and therefore, Pakistan played the role of a ‘live lab’ for the Chinese military.”

Advertisement

In response to Singh’s statements, Mao reiterated, “I am not familiar with the specific situation you mentioned. What I want to tell you is that China and Pakistan are traditional friendly neighbours, and defence and security cooperation is part of the normal cooperation between the two countries and is not directed against any third party.”

She emphasised that China has been closely monitoring developments between India and Pakistan, working to promote peace and dialogue, and safeguarding regional stability.

“We welcome and support India and Pakistan in properly handling differences through dialogue and consultation and seeking fundamental solutions. China is also willing to continue to play a constructive role in this regard,” she added.