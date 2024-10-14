'Not greedy of any post': Facing flak, Congress Haryana in-charge offers to resign

Congress Haryana in-charge Deepak Babaria offered to resign a day after the state assembly poll results were announced, India Today reported on Monday. He took responsibility for the party's poor performance in Haryana. "I offered my resignation on the next day after the Haryana results were out. I am not greedy for any post," he said.

Babariya, however, asserted that the Haryana results were unprecedented and there was misappropriation and malpractice in almost 15 seats. He acknowledged that 15 key seats played a decisive role in the BJP’s victory in Haryana. Babaria, who has held senior positions in the party for over five decades, stated that he would issue a full press statement soon.

"I have always taken responsibility for the tasks entrusted to me by the party. I’ve been with the organisation for 52 years, and it’s not about clinging to a position for personal gain," Babaria said while speaking to AajTak. He added that he had offered his resignation following the party's defeat in the Delhi Lok Sabha elections as well.

After a surprising defeat in Haryana, some Congress leaders blamed Babaria for his absence during the peak campaign moment. Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, chairman of the Congress party's OBC department, said Babariya was not well and in that case, he should have given the charge to someone else. Yadav suggested that candidates did not have anyone to connect to for coordination.

Babaria revealed that he was advised to remain in isolation after his condition worsened around September 8, which prevented him from participating in the election campaign. He was appointed as AICC In-charge of Haryana on June 9, 2023.

The Congress was expected to win Haryana hands down. However, the BJP bagged the state for the third consecutive time by winning 48 of 90 seats.