'Not just a payment platform': Telangana launches GraamPay to boost digital payments in rural India

In a significant step towards digital financial inclusion, Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday launched GraamPay, a digital payments platform designed to improve financial access in rural India.

With over 65% of India's population residing in rural areas, financial accessibility remains a challenge for many. GraamPay aims to bridge this gap, providing secure and seamless digital transactions for small traders, farmers, and local businesses. The initiative encourages reducing cash dependency, boosting financial security, and enabling rural entrepreneurs to participate in the digital economy.

Happy to announce the launch of VIYONA Fintech products yesterday. It is a significant step towards empowering rural India by launching GraamPay, an initiative that promotes digital literacy, women empowerment, youth empowerment, and farmer empowerment at the village level.… pic.twitter.com/5iSjbOW3gT — Sridhar Babu Duddilla (@OffDSB) March 20, 2025

Highlighting the transformational potential of the platform, Babu said that financial access should be a right, not a privilege. “GraamPay is a revolutionary initiative that ensures financial access is a right for all, not just a privilege,” the minister stated. He underscored the role of technology in driving financial inclusion, making it easier for rural businesses to expand their reach and improve economic opportunities.

GraamPay is built on the Village-Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) model, where trained individuals will educate rural communities about digital payments, onboard local merchants, and facilitate secure transactions using QR codes, UPI payments, and mobile financial solutions. This tech-driven approach is set to strengthen rural commerce, allowing farmers and artisans to tap into larger markets while ensuring financial security.

Ravindranath Yarlagadda, Chairman of Viyona Fintech, stressed the company’s commitment to closing the financial access gap. “At Viyona Fintech, we aim to close the financial gap with new solutions. GraamPay is not just a payment platform; it’s a step towards true financial inclusion, making sure everyone, no matter where they live, can use secure and efficient digital transactions,” he said.

According to the government, GraamPay will play a key role in India's digital transformation, integrating e-commerce, banking compliance, and fast payment solutions to ensure safe, accessible financial services in rural areas. By partnering with banks and financial institutions, the platform aims to create a robust financial ecosystem that aligns with India’s vision of a cashless economy.

The live platform is now open, inviting rural entrepreneurs, small traders, and customers to embrace the digital revolution and build a financially secure future.