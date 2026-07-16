Not just MBAs, engineers, CAs: Sanjeev Bikhchandani says arts graduates are better in AI world

Info Edge India founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani on Thursday said liberal arts graduates are better suited to an AI-driven world, arguing that they bring critical thinking, communication skills and analytical ability that employers increasingly value.

Bikhchandani is also a co-founder and trustee of Ashoka University.

On Thursday, he shared the placement figures of the university. He said Ashoka University's Career Development Office achieved 100% placements for the 2025-26 batch, with 425 offers from 153 organisations, including 73 new recruiters.

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The highest domestic offer stood at ₹42.5 lakh per annum for an undergraduate computer science student.

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Average Salary Rises To ₹13.5 LPA

According to the figures shared by Bikhchandani, the average CTC increased 16.3% from ₹11.6 lakh to ₹13.5 lakh per annum, while the median salary rose 7.5% from ₹10.6 lakh to ₹11.4 lakh.

About 60% of the placed students joined the four major sectors.

BFSI accounted for 21% of placements, with the average salary rising 4% to ₹12.7 lakh. Consulting made up 19%, and the average package increased 22% to ₹16.1 lakh. Technology represented 10%, with average salaries climbing 29% to ₹15.1 lakh, while Data, Research and Analytics also accounted for 10%, with average pay increasing 21% to ₹13.5 lakh.

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Recd this message on an @AshokaUniv WhatsApp group.



Hi All,



As we wrap up the year for placements and higher education support for 2025-26, I would like to share Ashoka student achievements.



*Career Development Office*



We have achieved 100% placements with 425 offers in 153… — Sanjeev Bikhchandani (@sbikh) July 16, 2026

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130 Students Receive Global University Offers

Bikhchandani also shared outcomes from Ashoka University's postgraduate office.

According to the figures, 130 students received more than 400 offers from leading global universities.

The batch secured 24 Oxbridge admissions, up from 15 the previous year, and 24 Ivy League admissions, compared with 13 a year earlier.

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Students also received partial scholarships ranging from 10% to 80% at institutions including Yale, Columbia, the University of Pennsylvania, Brown, Sciences Po, Oxford, Cambridge, the London School of Economics, Hertie, and the National University of Singapore.

The university also recorded 18 full-ride master's scholarships, up from eight the previous year, including Rhodes, Gates Cambridge, Inlaks, and Felix scholarships, along with 16 PhD admissions, 12 of them fully funded.

'100% Placement At Scale Matters More'

In a follow-up post, Bikhchandani said the university has never measured success by the highest salary package.

"At Ashoka, we have always told the placements team not to focus on the highest salary (even though that is what makes the headlines in the media and attracts eyeballs). What is more important is to ensure 100% placement at scale. Everyone from the graduating class at Ashoka who is seeking a job should get one. I am glad we are successful on this one."

He added that the university also pays close attention to the lowest salaries and the bottom quartile because many graduates choose careers in the non-profit sector.

"Also, what is the lowest salary and the bottom quartile. That must be lifted. A significant number of Ashoka graduates join not-for-profits, which do not pay as much as the private sector. This makes a focus on the bottom quartile all the more important."

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'Liberal Arts Graduates Bring Perspective'

The veteran investor credited Ashoka's dedicated placement team, drawn from the corporate sector, for helping build recruiter confidence in liberal arts graduates. He said relying on students to manage placements leads to a loss of continuity, while a full-time professional team is better equipped to engage employers.

He said the placement team has, over the years, done a tough concept sale in a slowing hiring environment.

"When industry is conditioned to hiring MBAs, Engineers, CAs, and B Coms the Ashoka placement team has gone out and convinced companies that Liberal Arts graduates bring perspective, critical thinking, better communication, and analysis to the table and so are better in an AI world," he said, adding that it has taken some effort to convince recruiters about this but it has gotten done. "Of course, it helps a lot that the Ashoka graduate is good and very employable."