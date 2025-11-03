'Not my personal project, Gadkari backed it': DK Shivakumar hits back over Bengaluru tunnel road row

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday pushed back against the BJP's opposition to the proposed Bengaluru tunnel road project, clarifying that the plan was developed with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's advice and support.

In a statement posted on X, Shivakumar wrote, "Bengaluru first, politics later! The Tunnel Road is not my personal project—it’s a public initiative for Bengaluru’s future. We had a meeting with Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, who advised us and supported the Tunnel Project as a solution to our city’s traffic woes."

Taking aim at state BJP leaders who held protests against the project, he said, "State BJP leaders, who are on a warpath against the project, should first listen to their own Union Minister. When tunnel roads are built by the Central government across India, it’s called development—but when we plan one for Bengaluru, it becomes controversial. Bengaluru deserves constructive solutions and progress—not politics."

BJP leaders launched a signature campaign on Sunday and staged a silent protest at Lalbagh botanical garden, branding the tunnel road as a "VIP corridor." The protest, led by Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, saw participation from several city MLAs under the slogan "Protect Bengaluru—Stop tunnel road."

The BJP leaders alleged that the project would damage the environment and involve land acquisition from Lalbagh. Surya called the plan "by the rich and for the rich," arguing that it would only benefit car users, while 70% of Bengaluru’s vehicles are two-wheelers. He claimed the project was "financially unviable" and questioned the lack of environmental and geological clearances.

Ashoka added, "First fix the potholes on the roads above the ground. What happened to the CM's deadline to fix all potholes by October 31?" He termed the project “costly” and suggested expanding the metro network instead.

Responding to the criticism, Shivakumar said he was willing to set up a committee under Ashoka's leadership to assess the tunnel proposal. "This (project) is not my property or anyone else's. It is for the public good. I have studied everything. I'm not a fool to destroy Lalbagh. They are doing politics. Doesn’t the metro project have tunnels? They don’t want development...opposition is a different matter. Let them give suggestions and solutions. I'm ready to examine," he said.

The proposed 16.75-km tunnel road between Silk Board and Hebbal is expected to cost around Rs 17,800 crore. While the Congress government projects it as a long-term traffic solution, the BJP insists it prioritises elite commuters at the cost of public transport and fiscal sustainability.

