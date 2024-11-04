'Not possible to contest, win on strength of one caste': Manoj Jarange's big U-turn ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Monday took a major U-turn ahead of the deadline to withdraw nominations for the Maharashtra assembly elections. Patil requested all his candidates to withdraw their nominations, saying it is not possible to contest and win the election by depending on one caste.

"We were discussing till 03:30 in the night. We were going to field Dalit and Muslim candidates in this election along with our allies. Because, it is not possible to contest and win elections on the strength of one caste," the Maratha reservation activist said at a press conference in Jalna's Antarwali Sarathi.

Since his party is new in politics, Jarange added that it would be a shame for the caste if their candidate loses. "We are new in politics. If we field a candidate and he loses, it will be a shame for the caste. Therefore, I request all the Maratha candidates to withdraw their nomination."

Last week, Jarange held a press conference with Muslim leader Sajjad Nomani in Jalna and announced his commitment to form a 'common minimum programme' with Dalit and Muslim leaders for the upcoming Maharashtra polls.

At this press conference, he asked Dalits and Muslims to support candidates backed by him and asked Marathas to support Dalit and Muslim candidates.

"Our unity is needed to challenge the established power and defeat those who work against our communities," Jarange said.

During this press conference, Nomani slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "dividing the nation on religious lines" and said that a united front was important to avoid splitting of votes.

"We have decided to issue a common minimum programme for the elections. Our unity is an example not only for Maharashtra but the entire country," Nomani said.

Dalit leaders Rajratna Ambedkar and Anandraj Ambedkar also said that unity is essential to throw out "entrenched power". Voting for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra will take place on November 20 and the counting of votes will be done on November 23.