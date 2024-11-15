'Nothing wrong with it': Fadnavis after Ajit Pawar's opposition to 'Batenge toh Katenge'; explains why 'Ek Hain toh Safe Hain' is not for all

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a recent interview addressed the concerns around 'Batenge toh Katenge' and 'Ek Hain toh Safe Hain'.

He said that there is nothing wrong with slogans such as 'Batenge toh Katenge' and 'Ek Hain toh Safe Hain', adding that these are positive slogans for unity. He also mentioned that maulvis issued fatwas and Congress created divisions along caste lines during the Lok Sabha elections this year.

"That means on the one hand, they polarised Muslims, and on the other, divided Hindus. Historically whenever there was a division of society, the country was divided and society suffered. So, I think 'batenge toh katenge' and 'ek hain to safe hain' are positive slogans for unity and there is nothing wrong with it," the Deputy CM said in an interview with The Indian Express.

He also cited 'vote jihad' in Maharashtra's Dhule during the Lok Sabha polls to substantiate his point further.

Fadnavis claimed that in the seat, the Mahayuti had a lead of 1.9 lakh votes from 5 assembly seats but the Congress got a lead at the Malegaon central, leading to the NDA's defeat on the seat by a margin of just 4,000 votes.

He added that the same happened in 11 other Lok Sabha seats due to 'vote jihad'. 'Vote jihad' is a term commonly used by the BJP to imply the polarisation of Muslim votes.

When asked why is 'Ek Hain toh Safe Hain' not for all religions, Fadnavis said: "Have you seen any Hindu religious leaders issuing fatwas that if Hindus do not vote for the BJP then it would be dishonesty towards God? Issuing fatwas is an issue as it is a political fatwa and creates communal divide. We will have to react to that narrative. In my speech, 95 per cent is about development and only 5 per cent is on countering that narrative. Through these slogans, we are only saying that we should be united."

Fadnavis' comments came after BJP's Maratha strongman Ashok Chavan, BJP MLC Pankaja Munde and ally Ajit Pawar opposed the slogan. Ashok Chavan said in an interview with PTI that he does not attach much importance to the 'vote jihad' and 'dharma yuddha' rhetoric.

He said that the slogan is not in good taste and doesn't think people will appreciate it.

Notably, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar opposed the slogan at a rally in the poll-bound state. Pawar said that such a slogan might work in North India but not in Maharashtra. He further said that Maharashtra is the land of seers and Dr BR Ambedkar.

BJP MLC Pankaja Munde also voiced her discomfort on the 'Batenge toh Katenge' statement, stating that the BJP should contest elections on the issue of development.

Munde also said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said it in a different context and it is not being used in the same vein in Maharashtra. She further said that PM Modi did not discriminate on the basis of caste and/or religion while implementing development schemes.