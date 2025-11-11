NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Regulation Asia 2025

National Stock Exchange (NSE) Managing Director and CEO Ashish Chauhan has been conferred the first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award by Regulation Asia at its Awards for Excellence 2025 ceremony in Singapore.

The award recognises Chauhan's transformative contributions to India's and the global financial markets, his vision for innovation, and his long-standing commitment to regulatory excellence.

Announcing the honour on X, Chauhan wrote, "Humbled and deeply grateful to receive the first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award from @RegulationAsia this evening in Singapore. Thank you for this incredible honour recognising over three decades of contributions to shaping India’s and the global securities markets. Truly a moment to cherish."

Investor Vijay Kedia congratulated him on X, saying, "Congratulations @ashishchauhan sir. A truly well-deserved honour for your remarkable journey and contributions to building India’s capital markets. You continue to inspire many of us in the investing community."

The Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2025 celebrates financial institutions, technology providers, consulting firms, and individuals who have shaped Asia's regulatory landscape through innovation and integrity.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is among the platform's most distinguished honours, given annually to practitioners, policymakers, and technologists whose careers have strengthened the resilience, integrity, and governance of Asia’s financial systems.

Chauhan, an IIT Bombay and IIM Calcutta graduate, played a key role in the establishment of the NSE and has been involved in the automation of India's stock markets since 1992. He is credited with overseeing critical developments such as the introduction of screen-based trading, satellite telecom systems, the NIFTY index, and derivatives trading.

Before assuming his current role as the Managing Director and CEO of the NSE, Chauhan served as the MD and CEO of the Bombay Stock Exchange. At the BSE, he led the exchange through its listing process and contributed to expanding its technological infrastructure.