NTA to conduct CUET-UG from May 15-31, date sheet after March 26

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CUET-UG between May 15 and May 31, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Sunday. In this period, he said, two dates overlap with the election dates on 20 and 25 May. The UGC chairman said that after the last date for filling out applications on March 26, the NTA will know the number of students registered for CUET-UG and their geographical distribution. "Based on this data and the election dates, NTA will announce the date sheet for CUET-UG between 15 and 31 May."

After the last date for filling out applications on March 26, 2024, we will know the number of students registered for CUET-UG and their geographical distribution. Based on this data and the election dates, NTA will announce the date sheet for CUET-UG between 15 and 31 May. pic.twitter.com/HunDVzLKCf — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) March 17, 2024

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule of the general elections. The fifth phase of polling will be held on May 20 and the sixth phase on May 25.