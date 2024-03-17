scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
India
NTA to conduct CUET-UG from May 15-31, date sheet after March 26

The NTA will conduct the CUET-UG between May 15 and May 31.

NTA will announce the date sheet for CUET-UG between 15 and 31 May NTA will announce the date sheet for CUET-UG between 15 and 31 May

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CUET-UG between May 15 and May 31, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Sunday. In this period, he said, two dates overlap with the election dates on 20 and 25 May. The UGC chairman said that after the last date for filling out applications on March 26, the NTA will know the number of students registered for CUET-UG and their geographical distribution. "Based on this data and the election dates, NTA will announce the date sheet for CUET-UG between 15 and 31 May."

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule of the general elections. The fifth phase of polling will be held on May 20 and the sixth phase on May 25. 

Published on: Mar 17, 2024, 3:07 PM IST
