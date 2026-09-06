Oman is becoming a new favourite among Indian tourists. Here’s why

More flights from India

Better air connectivity is one of the main reasons for the increase, Mujaizi said.

Direct flights now connect Muscat with more than 10 Indian cities. Air links to Salalah are also expanding, making Oman easier to reach for Indian travellers.

“Today, this foundation is evolving into a more structured and commercially meaningful tourism partnership, with active engagement across the Indian travel trade, airlines, media and other industry stakeholders," he said.

Oman is also seeing interest from Indian travellers looking for different types of holidays, including family trips, luxury travel, adventure and nature holidays.

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"The rising numbers reflect this growing confidence. Indian arrivals increased by approximately 11 per cent in 2025, and accelerated in the first half of 2026,” the official said.

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Indians are choosing different types of holidays

Indian tourists are no longer visiting Oman only for regular sightseeing trips, Mujaizi said.

“There is a growing interest across family holidays, premium travel, adventure, nature, destination weddings and MICE (Meetings-Incentives-Conferences-Exhibition)," the official said.

Oman is now working to give Indian tour operators and travel advisors better knowledge about the country and its tourism options. These travel professionals play an important role in holiday decisions, especially for families and premium travellers, he said.

Oman wants visitors to stay longer

India is an important market for Oman’s tourism plans, Mujaizi said.

The two countries have had close links for centuries through trade and cultural exchanges. Their maritime trade included spices, textiles and other goods.

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“Indian visitors are moving beyond conventional holiday experiences, Mujaizi said.”

Oman plans to hold more travel-related events and engagements in India to keep the growth going.

The country also wants Indian tourists to stay for longer and visit places outside Muscat and Salalah. Tourism authorities believe the current growth could lead to a longer-term and more valuable tourism relationship between the two countries.

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What Indian tourists can see in Oman

Oman offers a mix of history, culture and nature.

In Muscat, tourists can visit the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque and the traditional Muttrah Souq. They can also visit the historic Nizwa Fort, hike through the turquoise pools of Wadi Shab and take camel rides or 4x4 trips across the golden dunes of Wahiba Sands.

Other attractions include the mountain views at Jebel Shams, the green landscapes of Salalah during the monsoon and the Bimmah Sinkhole, known for its clear limestone waters.