Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Once flashpoints, now tourist sites: Cho La, Dok La at India-China border opened for battlefield tourism

Once flashpoints, now tourist sites: Cho La, Dok La at India-China border opened for battlefield tourism

Located at an altitude of 15,600 feet, Dok La saw a standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in 2017. Cho La gained prominence during the 1967 Indo-China skirmishes.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
PTI
  • Updated Dec 15, 2025 9:28 PM IST
Once flashpoints, now tourist sites: Cho La, Dok La at India-China border opened for battlefield tourismCho La gained prominence during the 1967 Indo-China skirmishes.

The strategic Cho La and Dok La passes at the India-China border were opened under the battlefield tourism initiative on Monday. Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang flagged off 25 motorbikes and tourist vehicles for these frontier areas from the Ridge Park in Gangtok, formally announcing the opening. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

Located at an altitude of 15,600 feet, Dok La saw a standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in 2017. Cho La gained prominence during the 1967 Indo-China skirmishes.

Sikkim CM Tamang said the opening of Cho La and Dok La was aimed at strengthening border area tourism and creating livelihood opportunities for local communities. He said the Centre's 'Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan' or battlefield tourism initiative seeks to open strategically significant border areas through regulated tourism to make the people aware of their historical importance. He said initiative would create awareness of the valour and sacrifices of the armed forces and foster a sense of patriotism among the people. 

Tourism Department's Additional Chief Secretary CS Rao said the state government had been working for opening the passes for the last two months in coordination with the Army and the Centre to ensure safe movement of tourists.

Advertisement

While infrastructure development work is still in progress, basic facilities have already been put in place, he said. Tourists can visit these areas on a two-day package with homestays made available at a minimal charge and vehicle rates fixed, he added.
 

Published on: Dec 15, 2025 9:27 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today