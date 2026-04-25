One million gone in a day: What Raghav Chadha’s Instagram follower drop reveals about Gen Z voters

A dramatic political shift by Raghav Chadha — from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — has triggered an equally dramatic reaction online, particularly among young followers who once formed the backbone of his digital popularity.

Within 24 hours of his switch, Chadha reportedly lost close to one million Instagram followers, signalling a sharp backlash from what many observers describe as his core “Gen Z” support base.

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From Gen Z icon to online backlash

Chadha, long projected as a youthful and articulate face of AAP politics, had cultivated a strong following among urban, first-time voters and social media users. His image — rooted in anti-establishment messaging and reform-driven politics — resonated widely with younger audiences.

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That carefully built brand now appears to be under strain. Social media platforms have been flooded with criticism, memes, and calls to unfollow him, reflecting a sense of betrayal among sections of his audience.

Trending hashtags and viral posts have amplified the backlash, with many users questioning the ideological consistency of his move.

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The trigger: A high-stakes political defection

Chadha’s entry into the BJP came as part of a broader exodus, with multiple AAP Rajya Sabha MPs defecting together — an event that underscores deep internal fractures within AAP.

The move is being viewed as a strategic gain for the BJP in Parliament, while simultaneously exposing fault lines within AAP’s leadership structure.

Old statements, new scrutiny

Fueling the controversy further, past videos of Chadha sharply criticising the BJP have resurfaced online, intensifying scrutiny over his ideological pivot.

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For many critics, the contrast between his earlier rhetoric and current alignment has become symbolic of opportunistic politics — an accusation frequently seen in India’s shifting political landscape.

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The scale of the social media backlash highlights a broader shift: political capital is no longer measured solely at the ballot box. Digital perception — especially among younger voters — can rapidly influence a leader’s public standing.

Chadha’s follower drop is being interpreted as more than just a numerical decline. Analysts suggest it reflects a deeper erosion of trust among a demographic that values authenticity and ideological clarity.