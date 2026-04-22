One8 Commune rejects ₹2 crore dues claim after Bengaluru outlet shutdown

The Bengaluru outlet of One8 Commune, once associated with cricketer Virat Kohli, has been shut following a court order amid a dispute over alleged unpaid dues and regulatory lapses, but the restaurant chain has issued a detailed clarification contesting the claims.

Located near M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the outlet was ordered to close after the building owner approached a city civil court over reported rent dues exceeding ₹2 crore, along with pending maintenance charges and revenue share.

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The court directed that the premises remain shut until the outstanding payments are cleared.

Responding to the developments, One8 Commune released an official statement saying, “We have noted certain media reports that inaccurately represent the circumstances surrounding the closure of our Bengaluru outlet.”

The statement reiterated the brand’s earlier stance: “To clarify, the outlet was shut due to specific regulatory and compliance-related requirements pertaining to the building. These compliances were the responsibility of the building owner and were not fulfilled.” It further stressed that “the safety of our patrons and team is of paramount importance, and we do not compromise on this under any circumstances,” adding that “any suggestion linking this decision to unpaid dues or financial default on our part is incorrect and misleading.”

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The company also confirmed that operations at the location will not resume. “In light of this, a decision has been taken to discontinue operations at this location,” the statement said.

Kohli had already distanced himself from the outlet prior to the closure, withdrawing his brand association after repeated compliance concerns and notices, particularly related to alleged fire safety violations.

The restaurant, operated by Trio Hills Hospitality, had also faced scrutiny from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike over multiple regulatory issues, including operating without mandatory clearances such as a Fire Department No Objection Certificate and violations of permitted operating hours.

In June last year, a case was filed against the establishment under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act for not providing a designated smoking zone. Another case was registered against One8 Commune along with other MG Road establishments for operating beyond permitted hours.

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The Bengaluru outlet, inaugurated in December 2023, had reportedly been witnessing declining footfall and mounting losses in recent months, particularly after Kohli’s exit.