Beach lockdown before ballots: EC bars tourists from Bengal's coastal hubs

As West Bengal prepares for the first phase of polling, the Election Commission has introduced a series of strict measures, now extending to tourist movement in key coastal regions.

In an unusual directive, hotels and resorts in popular destinations like Digha and Mandarmani have been told not to accommodate people from outside the local constituency. The order has been enforced strictly in Purba Medinipur district, a major tourist belt.

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What the ECI order says

The directive requires hotels to ensure that no rooms are occupied by non-locals from 6 pm on April 21 until voting concludes on April 23.

Apart from Digha and Mandarmani, other popular seaside getaways such as Tajpur, Sankarpur and Udaipur also fall under the restriction zone. These spots typically see heavy tourist footfall due to their proximity, just 3 to 4 hours, from Kolkata.

Even political party campaigners have been barred from staying in the area. The poll body has warned that violations will be treated as a punishable offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Hotels caught off guard

The sudden move has surprised many in the hospitality sector.

A couple of hotels in Mandarmani said this was the first time they had seen such an order. However, the Digha Sankarpur Hotel Association noted that while similar directives were issued in the past, they were never enforced this strictly.

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“There have been such directives in the past, but never have they been imposed so strictly. But we are complying with the order,” association joint secretary Bipradas Chakraborty told India Today.

Another hotel, Aqua Marina Drive Inn in Mandarmani, said it had never received such instructions during previous elections. “Some tourists who failed to move out on Tuesday are still here,” an employee said.

Why the Clampdown

The ECI said the decision was driven by concerns that “outsiders” could enter the district posing as tourists and disrupt polling.

West Bengal has a history of election-related violence. Data from ACLED shows the state has recorded the highest such incidents in the country over the past six years. The 2021 Assembly elections were particularly violent, leaving 58 people dead.

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To prevent any unrest, the ECI has deployed a record 2.4 lakh CAPF personnel across the state.

Tourists asked to vacate

Following the order, district authorities used public address systems on Tuesday to ask tourists to vacate hotels. Police also warned of surprise checks to identify violations.

The announcement triggered a rush among visitors trying to leave the area before the deadline.

The Digha Sankarpur Hotel Association said special buses were arranged to help tourists exit the district.

Business impact Likely, but limited

Hotel operators acknowledged that the order would affect business, but said the impact may be limited since many staff members will be away to cast their votes.

Still, the coastal economy, heavily dependent on tourism, is expected to take a hit.

Motorcycle ban and liquor curbs

A nighttime ban on motorcycles from 6 pm to 6 am starting April 21 has already been imposed.

Adding to the pressure is a nine and a half day liquor ban introduced by the state excise department. On the first day alone, the liquor and hospitality sector reportedly suffered losses of Rs 125 to 130 crore, with restaurants fearing a 60 to 70 per cent drop in footfall.

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(With inputs from Abhishek De)