What forced Zerodha to end Zero1 initiative for creators?

Zerodha on Wednesday announced shutting down of operations at its new age media network, Zero1, citing regulatory uncertainty around the entire initiative. The financial media network, which was being built in collaboration with LearnApp and launched in October 2023, was an education venture that engaged in storytellers by content creators around finance, health and climate.

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What Zerodha says

Zerodha explained that it was an experimental initiative that was run for over a year and had an extremely good reach. "However, there was lot of regulatory uncertainty around the entire initiative and we took a call to wind this down," Zerodha said.

When approached by Business Today, Zerodha said: "Nothing more to add." A Zerodha spokesperson said: "Don’t want to say anything else."

Expert view

Zerodha’s decision to shut down the Zero1 network underscores a deeper structural issue in India’s regulatory landscape—where the absence of clear, forward-looking guidance often compels businesses to adopt overly conservative positions, said Abhishek A Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers, constitutional expert.

"In sectors such as fintech and financial content, the regulatory perimeter is still evolving, particularly around the distinction between investor education and investment advice, as well as liability for third-party content," Rastogi told Business Today.

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From a legal standpoint, the move to bring all content in-house reflects a risk-containment strategy, ensuring tighter compliance oversight and accountability, he said.

"However, this also raises broader concerns around innovation, as regulatory uncertainty can inadvertently discourage collaborative ecosystems and platform-based models. A calibrated framework that clearly delineates permissible activities, along with safe harbour principles for intermediaries, would be essential to strike a balance between investor protection and fostering innovation,” Rastogi added.

What's next?

Going ahead, said Zerodha, its new strategy is simple, which is to run and own all the channels in-house.

"We already run a slew of channels and will continue to expand these channels, the only difference is that we will have full control on the content that is put out. We focus mostly around financial education and would like to keep it that way," it said.

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At present, Zerodha runs Varsity Youtube and Insta Varsity Hindi, Rainmatter, Zerodha Online, Zero1 English and Instagram, Zero1 Hindi, Zero1 Hustle. Markets by Zerodha

Markets by Zerodha Hindi, In the money and Climate brief.