Online gaming rules notified: Govt opts for minimal compliance, selective oversight

The Centre has notified the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026, setting out a light-touch regulatory framework for the sector that comes into force on May 1, 2026.

The rules aim to keep compliance minimal for most platforms, especially those that do not involve real money, while introducing a formal system for classifying games and regulating select categories such as e-sports.

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“The intent is to ensure that regulation is as minimal as possible, especially for games that do not involve real money,” said S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). “Most online social (non-money) games can operate without mandatory registration or prior approval.”

Under the new framework, registration will not be compulsory for the majority of games. It will be required only for categories notified by the government, including those with large user bases or involving significant financial transactions.

“Registration is not mandatory for most games and is required only for certain notified categories,” Krishnan said.

At the core of the rules is a “determination test” to assess whether a game qualifies as an online money game. This process will be overseen by a newly established Online Gaming Authority of India, which has been designed as a digital-first regulator with a 90-day timeline to complete classifications.

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Determination itself will not be mandatory in all cases. It will apply only in specific situations, such as when the authority initiates the process suo motu or when a game is offered as an e-sport, which requires registration under the law.

The rules also create a statutory registration regime for e-sports and other notified categories of online social games, while placing obligations on platforms around user safety, grievance redressal and transparency.

The composition of the regulator has been revised to include six members, with the Ministry of Home Affairs brought in as a full-time member. The government has also tightened timelines for emergency action to three days and strengthened confidentiality protections for applicants.

Certificates issued under the regime will now be valid for 10 years, up from five earlier. The rules also simplify the grounds for suspension and cancellation, mandate an opportunity to be heard and define jurisdiction between the authority and the adjudication committee.

