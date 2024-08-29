Online passport application portal closed? Here’s why you can't book right now

The online passport application portal will be temporarily shut down for maintenance, the government announced. From 8:00 PM on August 29th, 2024, until 6:00 AM on September 2nd, 2024, the system will be unavailable. During this period, no new appointments can be scheduled, and previously booked appointments for August 30th will be rescheduled, with applicants notified accordingly.

This maintenance is part of routine procedures, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Passport Seva portal will be down for technical maintenance from 29th August 2024, Thursday 20:00 hrs IST to 2nd September, Monday 06:00 hrs IST. System will not be available during this period for citizens and for all MEA/RPO/BOI/ISP/DoP/Police Authorities. The already booked appointments for 30th August 2024 will be suitably rescheduled and informed to applicants," a note on the Passport Seva portal reportedly said.

Contingency plans have been reportedly set in place to avoid any public inconvenience.

The Passport Seva portal is essential for booking appointments at centers nationwide, whether for new passport applications or renewals. Applicants must appear in person at their scheduled appointments, provide necessary documents for verification, and undergo a police verification process. Depending on the service chosen—regular or Tatkaal—the passport is delivered within 30-45 working days or just a few days, respectively.

If you're planning to apply for or renew your passport, here's a simple step-by-step guide to help you navigate the process through the Passport Seva Online Portal:

Register on the Portal: Start by registering on the Passport Seva Online Portal. You can do this by clicking the "Register Now" link on the homepage.

Login: Once registered, log in to the portal using your Login ID.

Apply for a Passport: Click on the "Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport" link. Fill out the required details in the form and submit it.

Pay and Schedule Your Appointment: After submitting your application, go to the "View Saved/Submitted Applications" screen. Click on "Pay and Schedule Appointment" to choose a date and time for your visit to the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK).

Note on Payment: Online payment is mandatory for booking appointments at all Passport Seva Kendras. You can pay using:

Credit/Debit Card (MasterCard and Visa) Internet Banking (SBI and other banks) SBI Bank Challan

Print Your Application Receipt: After scheduling your appointment, click on "Print Application Receipt" to get a copy of your receipt, which includes your Application Reference Number (ARN) or Appointment Number. However, carrying this printout is no longer required—a simple SMS with your appointment details will suffice when you visit the Passport Office.

Visit the Passport Seva Kendra: On the day of your appointment, go to the PSK/Regional Passport Office (RPO) you selected, bringing along your original documents.

Special Cases: Only those with emergencies or preapproved cases can visit the PSK without an appointment, but this is at the discretion of the Passport Seva Kendra in-charge.

For Minors: If you're applying for a minor under 4 years of age, remember to bring a recent passport-size photograph (4.5 X 3.5 cm) with a white background.

Resubmission Requirement: If you don’t visit the PSK within 90 days of submitting your online form, you'll need to resubmit your application.