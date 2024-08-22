Bangladesh interim govt revokes diplomatic passports of Sheikh Hasina and ex-MPs

Bangladesh's interim government has revoked all diplomatic passports issued to Members of Parliament during the tenure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The announcement made by the Home Department also includes a revocation of Hasina's diplomatic passport.

These diplomatic passports, which previously conferred various privileges such as visa-free travel to select countries, were granted to MPs under Hasina's administration. The revocation is part of the interim government's broader strategy to reshape Bangladesh's diplomatic and political landscape ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Sheikh Hasina has been residing in India since August 5, seeking refuge amid escalating violence and threats to her safety in Bangladesh. After two weeks in India, Hasina's situation remains uncertain as she pursues asylum in the UK or another European nation, but thus far, no country has approved her request.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed in Parliament that Hasina is currently in India and requires assistance. However, her extended stay could lead to potential diplomatic tensions for India, especially as Bangladesh has begun to advocate for her extradition.

Experts have said that while Bangladesh has not yet issued a formal extradition request, India is not legally bound to comply with such a request if it is made.

In a recent speech in Dhaka, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir called for Hasina's extradition, insisting that she should face trial in her home country.

He directly appealed to India, stating, "It is our call to you that you should hand her over to the Government of Bangladesh in a legal way. The people of this country have given the decision for her trial; let her face the trial."

Reports indicate that Mirza Fakhrul has accused Hasina of plotting to destabilise the ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh from her current location in India.

Sheikh Hasina's arrival in India followed the collapse of her government amid widespread disorder in Dhaka, largely fueled by controversies surrounding a quota system for government jobs.