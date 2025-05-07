Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india
Operation Sindoor: All-party meet at 11 am tomorrow, over 200 flights cancelled -- Top points to know

Operation Sindoor: All-party meet at 11 am tomorrow, over 200 flights cancelled -- Top points to know

The 25-minute operation resulted in over 80 deaths of terrorists associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 7, 2025 1:54 PM IST
Operation Sindoor: All-party meet at 11 am tomorrow, over 200 flights cancelled -- Top points to knowSignificant casualties were reported in Bahawalpur and Muridke, with 25-30 terrorists eliminated at each site.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on Wednesday, targeting nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including Jaish-e-Mohammad's base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's in Muridke.

The 25-minute operation resulted in over 80 deaths of terrorists associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Significant casualties were reported in Bahawalpur and Muridke, with 25-30 terrorists eliminated at each site.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Here are top 10 developments so far

  1. The Government has called an all-party meeting at 11 am on Thursday. Senior ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, will represent the government. 
  2. The agenda of this meeting will likely revolve around briefing the opposition leaders on the operation and discussing the way forward on national security matters. 
  3. Amit Shah has called for an urgent video conference with Chief Ministers, DGPs, and chief secretaries of states that share borders with Pakistan and Nepal. 
  4. More than 200 flights have been cancelled and at least 18 airports, including Srinagar, have been temporarily shut for operations amid airspace restrictions in the wake of Operation Sindoor. 
  5. At least 35 flights to and from Delhi airport have been cancelled since 12 am.  A total of 23 domestic departures, 8 arrivals and 4 international departures were cancelled, news agency PTI reported. 
  6. Foreign carriers including American Airlines cancelled some of their services from the Delhi airport. 
  7. The airports that have been temporarily shut also include Leh, Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Shimla, Dharamshala, and Jamnagar. 
  8. IndiGo alone cancelled around 160 flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot till 05:29 hrs IST on May 10. 
  9. The airline also said that passengers holding valid tickets for travel during the period will get a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations. 
  10. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to address the nation at 03:30 pm following Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps across 9 locations in the country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). 

Published on: May 7, 2025 1:54 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today