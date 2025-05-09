Operation Sindoor: Indian Army release first footage of conflict with Pak from last night

The Indian Army released its initial official footage on Friday morning, showcasing the destruction of a Pakistani Post along the Line of Control (LoC) amid heightened tensions between the two nations. The video, captured through a scope, depicts a missile striking the post, with the specific location not disclosed.

The Pakistan Armed Forces initiated numerous drone and munition attacks along the entirety of the Western Border on the night of May 8th and 9th, 2025. Additionally, there were multiple instances of ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

The drone assaults were successfully repelled, and a strong response was given to the CFVs. Indian forces retaliated to Pakistani cross-border firing, resulting in the destruction of several Pakistani military posts along the Line of Control (LoC), as reported by sources.

Following heightened tensions between the two countries, Pakistan resumed firing after India thwarted missile and drone attacks. India had previously conducted aerial strikes on terrorist camps deep within Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) as part of Operation Sindoor. Army officials stated that approximately 50 Pakistani drones were neutralised.

The Indian Army effectively responded and eliminated multiple Pakistani posts that were the source of the firing. They have now released the first official visual of a destroyed Pakistani military post situated along the Line of Control.