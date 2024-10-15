Opposition MPs stage walkout for 2nd continuous day over derogatory remarks in Waqf Bill committee

Several Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) staged a walkout from the Joint Committee of Parliament discussing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The MPs accused representatives from the ruling BJP of using derogatory language against them. Meanwhile, BJP members countered, claiming that the Opposition had directed disrespectful remarks towards the committee’s chairman, Jagdambika Pal.

On Monday, opposition members of parliament (MPs) left the meeting in protest after a former official from the Karnataka State Minorities Commission, who is also a leader of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), made a comment about Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. This comment was allegedly related to the distribution of waqf land.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant, one of the dissenting MPs, expressed dissatisfaction with the proceedings, emphasising the importance of adhering to parliamentary rules and ethics. "There are some ethics. If these are not followed, we will boycott," he stated, highlighting the need for decorum in the committee's discussions, the Indian Express reported.

The Opposition MPs have formally addressed a complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, raising concerns over the chairman's permitting of derogatory comments during the session.

Tuesday's meeting was set to hear oral evidence from officials of the Ministry of Minority Affairs regarding the Bill.